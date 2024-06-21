ukenru
Slovakia - Ukraine: Mykola Shaparenko equalizes the score

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14797 views

Mykola Shaparenko scored the first goal for the national team of Ukraine at Euro 2024, equalizing the score 1:1 in the match with Slovakia in the 53rd minute.

Slovakia - Ukraine: Mykola Shaparenko equalizes the score

Midfielder of the national team of Ukraine in the 53rd minute of the match Mykola Shaparenko managed to equalize the score in the game against the Slovaks. Thus, Shaparenko scored the first goal of the national team at Euro 2024. On the scoreboard draw -1:1, reports UNN.

Details

So, in the 53rd minute of the match, Vladimir Brazhko took the ball in his own half of the field and gave it to Mikhail Mudrik, who ran out in a quick counterattack. Mudrik, moving in the center, gave a pass to Artem Dovbik, but the speed of the attack was lost. But Dovbik found a pass from Georgy Sudakov, who gave it to Alexander Zinchenko, who in turn shot into the penalty area, where Nikolai Shaparenko was the first on the ball and sent kozhany to the lower left corner of Martin Dubravka's goal.

On the scoreboard draw -1:1.

Recall

The Slovak national team opened the scoring in the 17th minute of the match with the efforts of Sranz .

