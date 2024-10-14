Ukraine's national team draws with the Czech Republic
In the 4th round of the Nations League, Ukraine drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic. After this result, Ukraine remains in last place in the group with 4 points, with decisive matches against Albania and Georgia ahead.
In the fourth round of Division B of the Men's League of Nations, the Ukrainian national football team met the Czech national team, ending the match in a 1-1 draw. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
The first half ended with the Czechs taking the lead, opening the scoring. However, at the beginning of the second half, Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk converted a penalty kick to level the score.
With this result, Ukraine has 4 points, but remains in last place in its group. The final table is as follows:
1. Czech Republic - 7 points (4 matches), goal difference 7:7
2. Georgia - 6 points (4 matches), difference 5:3
3. Albania - 6 points (4 matches), difference 3:4
4. Ukraine - 4 points (4 matches), difference 5:6
In November, Ukraine's national team will play decisive matches against Albania and Georgia, which will determine its future prospects in the tournament.
