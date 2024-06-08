The national team of Ukraine lost to Poland in a friendly match before Euro 2024

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 44109 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135605 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140899 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232405 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169539 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162577 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147203 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216271 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112861 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202968 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 45119 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48782 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 42174 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105121 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100661 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232405 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216271 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202968 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229154 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216526 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100661 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105121 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157128 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155963 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159800 views
The national team of Ukraine lost to Poland in a friendly match before Euro 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39480 views

Poland beat Ukraine 3-1 in a friendly match before Euro 2024 in Warsaw.

On Friday, June 7, the Ukrainian national football team held the second friendly match in preparation for the 2024 European Championship. Sergey Rebrov's team met with the Polish national team. Poland beat Ukraine in a friendly match with a score of 3:1. the match was held in Warsaw at the National Stadium, reports UNN.

Details

Rebrov completely changed the starting line-up of Ukraine compared to the match against Germany, which took place on June 3. But the poles still have experienced Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczesny in reserve.

Ukraine conceded already in the 11th minute. Defender Sebastian Valukevic took advantage of the chaos in the blue-yellow penalty area after a corner kick.

Five minutes later, midfielder Piotr Zielinski doubled the home team's lead, unexpectedly spinning the ball into the far corner for Giorgi Buschan.

In the 30th minute, Taras Romanchuk accurately shot a header from a corner kick and made the score devastating.

At the end of the first half, Ukraine closed the gap: Artem Dovbik sent the ball under the post after a pass from Georgy Sudakov.

In the second half, the audience did not see any goals. At the end of the match, Ukraine organized an onslaught on the poles ' goal and created several main chances, but failed to score.

As a result, Poland beat Ukraine in a friendly match with a score of 3:1.

In preparation for the European Championship, the main team of the country will hold another friendly match: on June 11, a sparring match with Moldova is scheduled.

The Ukrainian men's national football team has started preparing for Euro 2024 with a draw04.06.24, 00:41 • 31984 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Contact us about advertising