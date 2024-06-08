The national team of Ukraine lost to Poland in a friendly match before Euro 2024

On Friday, June 7, the Ukrainian national football team held the second friendly match in preparation for the 2024 European Championship. Sergey Rebrov's team met with the Polish national team. Poland beat Ukraine in a friendly match with a score of 3:1. the match was held in Warsaw at the National Stadium, reports UNN.

Details

Rebrov completely changed the starting line-up of Ukraine compared to the match against Germany, which took place on June 3. But the poles still have experienced Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczesny in reserve.

Ukraine conceded already in the 11th minute. Defender Sebastian Valukevic took advantage of the chaos in the blue-yellow penalty area after a corner kick.

Five minutes later, midfielder Piotr Zielinski doubled the home team's lead, unexpectedly spinning the ball into the far corner for Giorgi Buschan.

In the 30th minute, Taras Romanchuk accurately shot a header from a corner kick and made the score devastating.

At the end of the first half, Ukraine closed the gap: Artem Dovbik sent the ball under the post after a pass from Georgy Sudakov.

In the second half, the audience did not see any goals. At the end of the match, Ukraine organized an onslaught on the poles ' goal and created several main chances, but failed to score.

As a result, Poland beat Ukraine in a friendly match with a score of 3:1.

In preparation for the European Championship, the main team of the country will hold another friendly match: on June 11, a sparring match with Moldova is scheduled.

