Official verdict: Dovbyk will not play in matches against France and Iceland due to injury

Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk of Italian "Roma" will not play in the upcoming matches, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, against France and Iceland. This is reported by UNN with reference to the UAF press service.

Details

The striker of the Ukrainian national team and "Roma" Artem Dovbyk was injured in the 11th round match of the Italian Serie A against "Udinese" - the message says.

Artem Dovbyk will not help the Ukrainian national team in the November 2026 World Cup qualifiers, namely - in matches against France and Iceland.

Recall

Serhiy Rebrov replaced the injured Arseniy Batagov and Volodymyr Brazhko with Taras Mykhavko and Yehor Nazaryna in the Ukrainian national team. The changes took place on the eve of the matches against France and Iceland.

FIFA named the main contenders for the title of the best national football team coach of 2025