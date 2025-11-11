$41.960.02
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 15691 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 19840 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 24365 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 62492 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 75017 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 102966 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 123510 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 125194 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86836 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
Publications
Exclusives
Official verdict: Dovbyk will not play in matches against France and Iceland due to injury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

Roma and Ukraine national team forward Artem Dovbyk will miss important qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup. The Ukrainian footballer suffered an injury in the 11th round match of the Italian Serie A.

Official verdict: Dovbyk will not play in matches against France and Iceland due to injury

Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk of Italian "Roma" will not play in the upcoming matches, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, against France and Iceland. This is reported by UNN with reference to the UAF press service.

Details

The striker of the Ukrainian national team and "Roma" Artem Dovbyk was injured in the 11th round match of the Italian Serie A against "Udinese"

- the message says. 

Artem Dovbyk will not help the Ukrainian national team in the November 2026 World Cup qualifiers, namely - in matches against France and Iceland.

Recall

Serhiy Rebrov replaced the injured Arseniy Batagov and Volodymyr Brazhko with Taras Mykhavko and Yehor Nazaryna in the Ukrainian national team. The changes took place on the eve of the matches against France and Iceland.

FIFA named the main contenders for the title of the best national football team coach of 202507.11.25, 10:56 • 2433 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Artem Dovbyk
Iceland
France