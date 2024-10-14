Rebrov announces Ukraine's squad for the match against the Czech Republic: Who he replaced in the base
Kyiv • UNN
Serhiy Rebrov has named the starting lineup for the Ukraine national team's Nations League game against the Czech Republic. Captain Taras Stepanenko returns to the team, replacing Ivan Kalyuzhny in the starting lineup.
Head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhii Rebrov has announced the starting lineup for the match of the 4th round of the 2024/2025 Nations League against the Czech Republic. Captain Taras Stepanenko, who has recovered from injury, returns to the national team and will replace Ivan Kalyuzhny, who made his debut for the national team in the match against Georgia. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.
Details
Ukraine's head coach Serhiy Rebrov has selected the following players for the match against the Czech Republic: Anatoliy Trubin will play in goal. Mykola Matvienko will play on the left side of the defense, and Yukhym Konoplya on the right. Ilya Zabarnyi and Maksym Taloverov will play in the center of defense.
Taras Stepanenko, who has recovered from his injury, will play in the support area instead of Ivan Kalyuzhny. Mykola Shaparenko and Heorhiy Sudakov will play in the center of the midfield, and Mykhailo Mudryk and Oleksiy Hutsulyak will play on the flanks of the midfield.
Artem Dovbyk, who did not take part in the team's training session before the match, will play at the center of the attack.
Addendum
In the previous game against the Czech Republic, Ukraine lost 3-2. The match against the Czechs will start at 21:45 Kyiv time.
In the match of the 3rd round, the national team of Ukraine defeated the national team of Georgia with a minimum score of - 1: 0.