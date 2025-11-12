2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow

On Thursday, November 13, the Ukrainian national football team will play its fifth match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Our national team will meet the French national team in Paris at the Parc des Princes stadium at 9:45 PM. UNN tells who is the favorite of the match and where to watch it.

Match, stadium

The fifth round match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Group D between Ukraine and France will start at 9:45 PM Kyiv time at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

In early November, the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, announced the squad that will prepare for the two final matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying group stage.

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Rebrov announced Ukraine's squad - debut calls for Volynets and Batagov, Karavaev's return

However, it recently became known that Rebrov made two changes to the team ahead of the matches against France and Iceland. Injured Arseniy Batagov and Volodymyr Brazhko will be replaced by Taras Mykhavko and Yehor Nazaryna.

Brazhko and Batahov will not help the national team against France and Iceland: whom Rebrov replaced the injured players with

In addition, Artem Dovbyk will not help the national team due to an injury he sustained in the 11th round match of the Italian Serie A against Udinese. Dovbyk's place in the national team was taken by Dynamo Kyiv winger Nazar Voloshyn.

Match referees

The match at the Parc des Princes will be officiated by Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić.

Slavko Vinčić - chief referee of the match

He will be assisted on the field by Tomaž Klančnik, Andraž Kovačič, VAR referee: Bastian Dankert.

It should be noted that Vinčić has officiated two matches of the Ukrainian national team, and in them the blue and yellows did not lose: in September 2021 they drew with France (1:1), and in October 2023 they defeated North Macedonia (2:0).

Favorite

Bookmakers give a clear advantage to the French national team, whose victory can be bet on with odds of 1.2. The odds for Ukraine's victory are 13.8, and for a draw - 7.4.

It should be noted that the first match between the national teams ended with a confident victory for the French national team - 2:0.

Ukraine lost to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Currently, the Ukrainian national team is in 2nd place with seven points. France, on the other hand, is in first place with 10 points.

Where to watch

The live broadcast will be available on the MEGOGO media service and for free on the MEGOGO Sport TV channel on T2 and cable networks.