2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow

03:00 PM • 942 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 7352 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 13691 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 14355 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 18867 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 36866 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 60772 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 80692 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124158 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 56214 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
Electricity outage schedules
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 50067 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 48374 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 47683 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 24520 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 27705 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 10676 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 27820 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 20460 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 47797 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124160 views
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 14146 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 48463 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 50157 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 31388 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 45685 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10679 views

The Ukrainian national football team will play its fifth 2026 World Cup qualifier against France on November 13 at 9:45 PM at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Bookmakers consider France the favorite for the match, which will be broadcast by MEGOGO.

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow

On Thursday, November 13, the Ukrainian national football team will play its fifth match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Our national team will meet the French national team in Paris at the Parc des Princes stadium at 9:45 PM. UNN tells who is the favorite of the match and where to watch it.

Match, stadium

The fifth round match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Group D between Ukraine and France will start at 9:45 PM Kyiv time at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

In early November, the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, announced the squad that will prepare for the two final matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying group stage.

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Rebrov announced Ukraine's squad - debut calls for Volynets and Batagov, Karavaev's return04.11.25, 15:51 • 2327 views

However, it recently became known that Rebrov made two changes to the team ahead of the matches against France and Iceland. Injured Arseniy Batagov and Volodymyr Brazhko will be replaced by Taras Mykhavko and Yehor Nazaryna.

Brazhko and Batahov will not help the national team against France and Iceland: whom Rebrov replaced the injured players with07.11.25, 15:25 • 2586 views

In addition, Artem Dovbyk will not help the national team due to an injury he sustained in the 11th round match of the Italian Serie A against Udinese. Dovbyk's place in the national team was taken by Dynamo Kyiv winger Nazar Voloshyn.

Match referees

The match at the Parc des Princes will be officiated by Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić.

Slavko Vinčić - chief referee of the match
Slavko Vinčić - chief referee of the match

He will be assisted on the field by Tomaž Klančnik, Andraž Kovačič, VAR referee: Bastian Dankert.

It should be noted that Vinčić has officiated two matches of the Ukrainian national team, and in them the blue and yellows did not lose: in September 2021 they drew with France (1:1), and in October 2023 they defeated North Macedonia (2:0).

Favorite

Bookmakers give a clear advantage to the French national team, whose victory can be bet on with odds of 1.2. The odds for Ukraine's victory are 13.8, and for a draw - 7.4.

It should be noted that the first match between the national teams ended with a confident victory for the French national team - 2:0.

Ukraine lost to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers06.09.25, 00:00 • 4745 views

Currently, the Ukrainian national team is in 2nd place with seven points. France, on the other hand, is in first place with 10 points.

Where to watch

The live broadcast will be available on the MEGOGO media service and for free on the MEGOGO Sport TV channel on T2 and cable networks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

