Brazhko and Batahov will not help the national team against France and Iceland: whom Rebrov replaced the injured players with

The head coach of the Ukrainian national football team, Serhiy Rebrov, made two changes to the team ahead of the matches against France and Iceland. Injured Arseniy Batagov and Volodymyr Brazhko will be replaced by Taras Mykhavko and Yehor Nazaryna. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, according to UNN.

Details

Addition

The head coach of Kyiv's "Dynamo", Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, ahead of the Conference League match against "Zrinjski", which the "white-blues" crushed 6-0, reported that Brazhko remained in Kyiv to recover from an injury.

As of today, among the players who were in the squad, preparing for the match with "Shakhtar", we have only one loss - Volodymyr Brazhko. Unfortunately, he will not be able to help us at least in this match. He stayed in Ukraine, went to Kyiv to recover, undergo the necessary procedures to prepare for the next game. This loss was added to the absence of Kristian Bilovar, who continues to recover - Shovkovskyi said on the eve of the match.

The media also reported that Batagov was injured during a "Trabzonspor" training session.

According to MRI results, doctors predict that Batagov will be out of play for about a month.

Recall

As UNN reported, the head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhiy Rebrov announced the squad that will prepare for the two final matches of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers - against France and Iceland. Polissya goalkeeper Yevhen Volynets and Trabzonspor defender Arseniy Batagov were called up to the national team for the first time, and Dynamo defender Oleksandr Karavayev, who last played for the national team in 2023, is returning to the team.

The national team will start its training camp on Monday, November 10. Football players playing in the Ukrainian championship will travel by train/bus to Rzeszów, Poland, from where they will fly to the French capital. Legionnaires will join the team directly in Paris.

On Thursday, November 13, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Ukraine will play against the French national team at the Parc des Princes stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 9:45 PM.

From Paris to Warsaw, the team plans to fly in the afternoon of November 14, where on November 16, the national team will play against the Icelandic team in the final round.

Adidas and the Ukrainian Football Association presented the new uniform of the Ukrainian national team, inspired by the coat of arms of the Ukrainian People's Republic of 1918. The team will play in it in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against France and Iceland on November 13 and 16.