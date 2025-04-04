$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4944 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50192 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 189093 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109698 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 367721 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295965 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211285 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243114 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254542 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160629 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

The price increase will affect goods with foreign components. Prices for products with Ukrainian parts will hardly change, but overall inflation will affect the cost of all goods.

Economy • 01:24 PM • 50229 views

Global prices for vegetable oil and butter soared in March - FAO

In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.

Economy • April 4, 12:35 PM • 8106 views

Trump's tariffs led to the sharpest fall in US stocks since COVID: the situation in the markets

Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&amp;M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 10:30 AM • 3482 views

Trump's new tariffs will hit clothing and sneaker retailers: H&M, Nike and Adidas shares have already fallen

Due to Trump's new tariffs on clothing manufacturers in Vietnam and Indonesia, prices for Nike and Adidas may rise. Shares of Nike, Adidas and Puma fell sharply after the tariff announcement.

Economy • April 4, 06:44 AM • 7044 views

Kanye West launches his own meme coin YZY

Rapper Kanye West has announced the launch of the YZY cryptocurrency token, which will become the official currency of the Yeezy brand. 70% of the tokens will belong to West, despite his previous criticism of cryptocurrencies.

News of the World • February 21, 10:54 AM • 28049 views

Kanye West deletes his X account after “anti-Semitic outburst”

Rapper Kanye West published a series of anti-Semitic posts on X, including praise for Hitler. David Schwimmer and the Campaign Against Antisemitism organization called on Elon Musk to block his account.

UNN Lite • February 10, 01:09 PM • 109153 views

Kanye West has become a billionaire again

Eton Venture Services has estimated Kanye West's net worth at $2. 77 billion in 2025. The estimate is based on the music portfolio and rights to the Yeezy brand after the loss of the contract with Adidas in 2022.

UNN Lite • January 24, 03:14 PM • 115021 views

Adidas headquarters searched: what is known

The Adidas head office and other locations were searched due to Customs and tax issues. The investigation covers the period from October 2019, and the company cooperates with the authorities.

News of the World • December 11, 01:22 AM • 17561 views

Y-3 with the “A Love Letter to New York” collection

Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas return to New York with an innovative collection combining high fashion and street culture. The collection features transformable cuts, new SUPERSTAR and KYASU OVERBOOT shoes.

Business News • November 18, 04:18 PM • 53052 views

Ukrainian national football team has a new uniform: photos

The Ukrainian Football Association has presented the new uniform of the Ukrainian national team by adidas for the 2024/2025 season. The uniform is inspired by the country's flag and features the slogan “GLORY TO UKRAINE” on the back.

Sports • October 9, 09:40 AM • 112999 views

Adidas removed ads for sneakers with Bella Hadid

Adidas has removed Bella Hadid's photo from its SL72 sneaker ad after criticism from Israel. The company apologized for the inadvertent connection with the tragic events of the 1972 Olympics and will revise the advertising campaign.

Society • July 21, 12:06 AM • 40209 views