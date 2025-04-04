The price increase will affect goods with foreign components. Prices for products with Ukrainian parts will hardly change, but overall inflation will affect the cost of all goods.
In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.
Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.
Due to Trump's new tariffs on clothing manufacturers in Vietnam and Indonesia, prices for Nike and Adidas may rise. Shares of Nike, Adidas and Puma fell sharply after the tariff announcement.
Rapper Kanye West has announced the launch of the YZY cryptocurrency token, which will become the official currency of the Yeezy brand. 70% of the tokens will belong to West, despite his previous criticism of cryptocurrencies.
Rapper Kanye West published a series of anti-Semitic posts on X, including praise for Hitler. David Schwimmer and the Campaign Against Antisemitism organization called on Elon Musk to block his account.
Eton Venture Services has estimated Kanye West's net worth at $2. 77 billion in 2025. The estimate is based on the music portfolio and rights to the Yeezy brand after the loss of the contract with Adidas in 2022.
The Adidas head office and other locations were searched due to Customs and tax issues. The investigation covers the period from October 2019, and the company cooperates with the authorities.
Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas return to New York with an innovative collection combining high fashion and street culture. The collection features transformable cuts, new SUPERSTAR and KYASU OVERBOOT shoes.
The Ukrainian Football Association has presented the new uniform of the Ukrainian national team by adidas for the 2024/2025 season. The uniform is inspired by the country's flag and features the slogan “GLORY TO UKRAINE” on the back.
Adidas has removed Bella Hadid's photo from its SL72 sneaker ad after criticism from Israel. The company apologized for the inadvertent connection with the tragic events of the 1972 Olympics and will revise the advertising campaign.