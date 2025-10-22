Trail Tested, City Ready — the most fashionable GORE-TEX footwear of autumn 2025

Autumn 2025 brings not only coolness but also a clear understanding: versatility is the new must-have. Modern sneakers with GORE-TEX technology combine style, functionality, and protection from any weather surprises. They are designed for those who want to feel confident both on the trail and in the heart of the metropolis. Thanks to innovations from brands like Salomon and adidas, autumn looks can now be comfortable and ultra-fashionable at the same time, reports UNN.

Which Salomon models define the 2025 season?

The legendary Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX remains one of the most popular models of the year — and for good reason. The shoe combines a lightweight perforated mesh with durable overlays, and the waterproof GORE-TEX ePE membrane guarantees dryness in rain or puddles. The Quicklace® lacing system and Contagrip® outsole provide excellent grip on both mountain trails and slippery city sidewalks.

Today, fashionistas can find the model in trendy autumn colors: "North Atlantic" cyan, soft beige, brown, and classic black. It is already worn by influencers worldwide, paired with technical parkas or wide jeans. If you are looking for footwear that withstands rain, mud, and at the same time looks high-fashion, pay attention to Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX — it is a true icon of modern outdoor style.

How do Speedcross and XA Pro adapt to the urban rhythm?

Speedcross 3 GORE-TEX is the choice for those who value dynamism. Originally created for trail running, this model has become a favorite among streetwear enthusiasts. Thanks to its aggressive tread and Extended Comfort membrane, it provides ideal grip even on slippery tiles or wet leaves. The voluminous silhouette adds boldness to the look, harmoniously combining with down jackets or technical pants.

No less popular is the XA Pro 3D GTX — footwear for those who live actively. Thanks to its stable body and 3D Chassis stabilization system, this model is perfect for both hiking and city walks. An additional bonus is the unisex color palette: from olive to gray, which easily fits into any wardrobe.

What's new from adidas in their GORE-TEX releases?

This season, adidas has focused on an innovative combination of sports DNA and urban minimalism. Adistar Cushion Gore-Tex is comfort adapted to the realities of the autumn climate. The Cordura fabric upper withstands scratches and moisture, and the soft Adiprene cushioning absorbs shocks while walking. Reflective inserts add futurism, and welded elements guarantee durability. These sneakers are the ideal solution for those who love sports luxury: they suit both knitted pants and classic jeans.

Another star of the collection is adidas Terrex. The TERREX Swift R3 GTX model is designed for travel and unpredictable weather. It features a lightweight construction, a durable toe cap, a full GORE-TEX membrane, and an outsole capable of handling any surface — from cobblestones to mountain trails. Available in shades of olive, black, and sand, this pair is perfect for both urban looks and outdoor excursions.

Why is GORE-TEX the main technology of the season?

GORE-TEX technology is not just a trend, but a guarantee of comfort. The membrane keeps water out, but allows moisture to escape, ensuring the footwear "breathes." Thanks to this technology, Salomon and adidas models remain lightweight, flexible, and ready for any weather challenges.

Brands have combined it with innovative EVA and Contagrip® outsoles, creating footwear that doesn't slip even on wet cobblestones. And modern design solutions — colorful accents, reflective elements, textured inserts — make each model not only functional but also visually appealing.

How to style GORE-TEX footwear this autumn?

GORE-TEX sneakers have long gone beyond the sports wardrobe. In 2025, they combine perfectly with trench coats, cargo pants, knitted suits, or even straight-cut coats.

For him — black or graphite XT-6 GTX with jeans and a bomber jacket. For her — beige Adistar Cushion GTX with an oversized coat and a leather bag. The main thing is not to be afraid to mix practicality and style. This balance forms the new autumn aesthetic — where outdoor meets fashion.

GORE-TEX footwear is more than just rain protection. It is a symbol of an active lifestyle that combines freedom of movement and urban charm. Autumn 2025 is the perfect time to update your wardrobe with sneakers that are ready for any adventure. Find your perfect Salomon and adidas pairs with GORE-TEX technology on PRM.com — the official online store with exclusive models, full size ranges, and proven quality.