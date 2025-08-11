Adidas apologizes for sandals copying huarache: Mexico demands compensation from sports giant
Adidas released footwear that copies traditional sandals of Mexico's indigenous peoples without attribution. Mexican authorities demand compensation from Adidas for borrowing the style of local communities.
On Monday, Adidas issued an official apology after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the sports brand for footwear that copied traditional indigenous sandals (huaraches) without crediting the design or the artisans.
Details
Mexican authorities are demanding that Adidas, the German manufacturer of clothing and sports equipment, pay compensation to local communities after the company launched footwear inspired by traditional sandals from one of the regions of the Central American country.
Critics in Mexico argued that the name of the footwear, released by Adidas and Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarria, uses the name of a southern Mexican state that is a major producer of traditional leather sandals.
Reference
The sandals combine modern design with woven elements reminiscent of the leather "huarache" sandals typical of the southern state of Oaxaca.
The footwear was released in collaboration with Adidas by Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarria.
Chavarria was born in the United States to an Irish-American mother and a Mexican-American father. In a previous interview with Sneaker News, he said he intended to celebrate his cultural heritage through his work with Adidas.
Comment by the President of Mexico
Large companies often take products, ideas, and designs from indigenous communities. We are looking into the legal side to be able to support them.
The designer admitted that the Adidas product incorporates an element related to the state of Oaxaca in Mexico.
American designer Willy Chavarria admitted on Saturday that his sandals, designed for Adidas, improperly used the name of the Mexican state of Oaxaca.
I deeply regret that this design appropriated the name and was not developed in direct and meaningful collaboration with the people of Oaxaca.
Adidas also apologized.
The Oaxaca Slip-On sneakers were inspired by a design from Oaxaca, based on the traditions of Villa Hidalgo Yalalag.
Not the first dispute
The dispute is another measure by Mexico to protect its traditional designs from global fashion firms, as it has previously filed complaints against Zara owner Inditex and Louis Vuitton.
Recall
One of the largest international fashion companies, Zara, announced the resumption of operations in Ukraine.
French luxury brand Louis Vuitton raised prices in the US by approximately 4% due to the recent imposition of a 10% import duty.
