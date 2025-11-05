Design inspired by the coat of arms of the UPR: UAF presented the new uniform of the Ukrainian national team

Adidas and the Ukrainian Association of Football have unveiled the new kit for the Ukrainian national team, in which the team will play in the near future in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against France and Iceland. The new design is inspired by the coat of arms of the Ukrainian People's Republic, created by Vasyl Krychevsky in 1918.

Today, adidas and the Ukrainian Association of Football are presenting the new exclusive kit for the Ukrainian national team, in which the team will play on November 13 and 16 in the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against the national teams of France and Iceland. The kit combines modernity and deep historical symbols of statehood - reported the UAF.

The new design was created by reinterpreting elements of the coat of arms of the Ukrainian People's Republic, which was developed in 1918 by the artist and architect Vasyl Krychevsky. He based it on the trident of Prince Volodymyr the Great, and the stylized olive wreath around it symbolized the peacefulness of the Ukrainian People's Republic.

As UAF President Andriy Shevchenko noted, "the kit was created with respect for the thousand-year history of Ukraine, for the centuries-old search for its place in the world and its own path."

Every new match is a chance to show the world who we are, who Ukrainians are. This kit was created with respect for the thousand-year history of Ukraine, for the centuries-old search for its place in the world and its own path. This ornament is a reminder that both at the beginning of the 20th century and today, Ukrainians are fighting for the right to their own state - Shevchenko stated.

From November 6, the new kit of the Ukrainian national team will be available for fans in adidas stores and on the website - shop.uaf.ua.

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, announced the squad that will prepare for the two final matches of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers — against France and Iceland.

For the first time, Polissya goalkeeper Yevhen Volynets and Trabzonspor defender Arseniy Batagov have been called up to the national team, and Dynamo defender Oleksandr Karavaev, who last played for the national team in 2023, is also returning to the national team.