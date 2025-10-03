Adidas unveiled the official ball for the 2026 World Cup – "Trionda"

$41.280.05
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 7910 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14146 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 12927 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 14664 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 14077 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 13918 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 17777 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30568 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52435 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42954 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
The US is pressuring Greece to sell some Mirage fighters to Ukraine through the PURL mechanismOctober 3, 01:14 AM • 13067 views
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - ReutersOctober 3, 01:34 AM • 21673 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM • 16864 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 25776 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 7638 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 7910 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14146 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 25763 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 43102 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 51083 views
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Nicole Kidman
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 7654 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 23782 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 66947 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 74669 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 55336 views
Financial Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59

Adidas unveiled the official ball for the 2026 World Cup – "Trionda"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

Adidas has unveiled the official "Trionda" ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The ball's design combines the colors of the flags of the three host countries and symbolizes the unity of football.

Adidas unveiled the official ball for the 2026 World Cup – "Trionda"

Adidas has officially unveiled the 2026 FIFA World Cup ball, which will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. The new ball is named "Trionda" and combines the colors of the flags of the three host countries: white, red, blue, and green. Adidas announced this on its X social media page, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the manufacturer's description, "Trionda" symbolizes the unity and energy of football, combining the emblems of a star, a maple leaf, and an eagle in a wavy, three-color panel design. The ball features a seamless thermally bonded construction and a special surface for a more predictable trajectory, precise touches, and reduced water absorption, which improves the quality of play.

The design of the ball collection for the championship is inspired by the legendary "wave" that has become a symbol of American stadiums, and provides a smooth, modern look for each Trionda panel. This ball will be used by the best players of the world tournament, emphasizing the style and high standards of the championship.

Recall

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) officially unveiled the mascots for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament's mascots are Maple the moose, Zayu the jaguar, and Clutch the bald eagle, representing the three host countries of the championship.

The Ukrainian national football team started its performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a defeat. In a nominally home match, the "blue and yellows" lost to the favorite of Group D, the French team.

In the second match of the group, Ukraine drew with the national team of Azerbaijan.

Stepan Haftko

Adidas
Mexico
Azerbaijan
Canada
France
United States
Ukraine