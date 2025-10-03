Adidas unveiled the official ball for the 2026 World Cup – "Trionda"

Adidas has officially unveiled the 2026 FIFA World Cup ball, which will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. The new ball is named "Trionda" and combines the colors of the flags of the three host countries: white, red, blue, and green. Adidas announced this on its X social media page, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the manufacturer's description, "Trionda" symbolizes the unity and energy of football, combining the emblems of a star, a maple leaf, and an eagle in a wavy, three-color panel design. The ball features a seamless thermally bonded construction and a special surface for a more predictable trajectory, precise touches, and reduced water absorption, which improves the quality of play.

The design of the ball collection for the championship is inspired by the legendary "wave" that has become a symbol of American stadiums, and provides a smooth, modern look for each Trionda panel. This ball will be used by the best players of the world tournament, emphasizing the style and high standards of the championship.

Recall

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) officially unveiled the mascots for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament's mascots are Maple the moose, Zayu the jaguar, and Clutch the bald eagle, representing the three host countries of the championship.

The Ukrainian national football team started its performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a defeat. In a nominally home match, the "blue and yellows" lost to the favorite of Group D, the French team.

In the second match of the group, Ukraine drew with the national team of Azerbaijan.