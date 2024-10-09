Ukrainian national football team has a new uniform: photos

The Ukrainian Football Association has unveiled the new uniforms of the Ukrainian national football team for the 2024/2025 season, announcing that adidas is now the exclusive supplier of uniforms for all national teams, including men's, women's and youth teams, UNN reports.

Details

"The new home and away jerseys are inspired by the country's flag, with the legendary three stripes on the shoulders and the slogan "GLORY TO UKRAINE" on the back. The uniforms honor the connection between Ukrainian culture and football, making them an essential attribute for every fan," the statement said.

As noted, a new home kit of the Ukrainian national teams was presented.

"It is a great honor for us to return to the adidas family. The association already has a successful history of cooperation with the company, as adidas developed the exclusive uniforms worn by the national team at Euro 2012," said UAF President Andriy Shevchenko.

