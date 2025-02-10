Kanye West deletes his X account after “anti-Semitic outburst”

American rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been criticized for making offensive statements about Jews. In particular, he was criticized by Friends actor David Schwimmer, who appealed to Elon Musk to block Kanye's account. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

The rapper left X after a wave of criticism over a series of offensive posts on the social network. The rapper was convicted of making “hateful” statements about the Jewish community.

On Friday, many of his posts were about Jews, in particular, he wrote: “I love Hitler” and ‘I am a Nazi’.

In another post, he stated: “I will never apologize for my statements about Jews.

After that, a warning about “sensitive content” appeared on West's account.

However, the 47-year-old musician seems to have decided to delete his X profile.

“I'm quitting Twitter,” he wrote.

Performance at the Super Bowl and attack against Taylor Swift

During the Super Bowl, West posted a message about Taylor Swift: “When it comes to culture... why do we allow Swift to go on TV and sing a song about how she degrades a black man and blames him for things that can ruin his life.

Calls for Musk to remove West from the platform

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism organization called on Elon Musk to block Kanye West on X due to a series of his offensive posts.

A representative of the organization said: “Ye has once again set off an anti-Semitic blast online. There is no doubt that he is a shameless, proud anti-Semite.

He added: “At a time of unprecedented growth in anti-Semitism, such calls for hatred cannot be ignored. We call on Elon Musk to remove it from X.

Actor David Schwimmer also joined the campaign, calling on Musk to block West for his “hateful, ignorant attacks.

Schwimmer wrote on Instagram: “This feels so much like 2022. We can't stop a crazed bigot from spreading hate and ignorance... but we can stop giving him a platform, Mr. Musk. Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That's twice the number of Jews in the world. His disgusting rhetoric is causing real violence against Jews.

I don't know what's worse: the fact that he calls himself a Nazi (which means he wants to destroy all marginalized communities, including his own), or the fact that there is still not enough outrage to block him on all social media at the moment. Silence is complicity.

West's account was blocked earlier

West's X account has been blocked at least twice before.

In October 2022, his profile was restricted due to anti-Semitic statements, but he returned to the social network the following month. Because of such statements, Adidas terminated its cooperation with him.

In December 2022, his account was blocked again after he made anti-Semitic comments and praised Hitler.

At the time, Musk explained that West's profile was blocked for “incitement to violence” after the rapper posted an image with a swastika inscribed in the Star of David.

In the summer of 2023, the account was unlocked.

