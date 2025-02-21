Kanye West launches his own meme coin YZY

Rapper and designer Kanye West, also known as Ye, has announced the launch of his own cryptocurrency token YZY, despite his previous critical statements about cryptocurrency projects and controversies surrounding his public statements. This is reported by Bitcoin Sistemi, reports UNN.

"According to several sources familiar with the project, 70% of the YZY token supply will be transferred directly to Ye, only 10% will be reserved for liquidity, and 20% for investors", the message says.

The token will become the official currency of the Yeezy fashion brand and will be accepted as a means of payment on its website.

This step by Kanye West comes after a series of job losses in recent years. After anti-Semitic statements in 2022, he was fired by companies Adidas, Balenciaga and his agency firm. West also closed his online store on the Shopify platform after he publicly called himself a "Nazi" and sold a t-shirt with a swastika.

Kanye West released T-shirts with a swastika

Interestingly, West himself recently expressed skepticism about cryptocurrencies, calling them a "trap for fans". However, according to sources, his inspiration was the TRUMP meme coin launched by Donald Trump before his second term as president.

West, according to reports, sought to control 80% of the YZY tokens, but as a result of the deal, his share will be 70%.

Recall

The meme coin associated with Trump lost three-quarters of its value within two weeks of trading.