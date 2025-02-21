ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 17900 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 45308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 29364 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106120 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 91014 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111354 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116526 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146312 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115081 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169892 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Kanye West launches his own meme coin YZY

Kanye West launches his own meme coin YZY

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27768 views

Rapper Kanye West has announced the launch of the YZY cryptocurrency token, which will become the official currency of the Yeezy brand. 70% of the tokens will belong to West, despite his previous criticism of cryptocurrencies.

Rapper and designer Kanye West, also known as Ye, has announced the launch of his own cryptocurrency token YZY, despite his previous critical statements about cryptocurrency projects and controversies surrounding his public statements. This is reported by Bitcoin Sistemi, reports UNN.

"According to several sources familiar with the project, 70% of the YZY token supply will be transferred directly to Ye, only 10% will be reserved for liquidity, and 20% for investors", the message says.

The token will become the official currency of the Yeezy fashion brand and will be accepted as a means of payment on its website.

This step by Kanye West comes after a series of job losses in recent years. After anti-Semitic statements in 2022, he was fired by companies Adidas, Balenciaga and his agency firm. West also closed his online store on the Shopify platform after he publicly called himself a "Nazi" and sold a t-shirt with a swastika.

Kanye West released T-shirts with a swastika02.11.25, 10:18 • 133279 views

Interestingly, West himself recently expressed skepticism about cryptocurrencies, calling them a "trap for fans". However, according to sources, his inspiration was the TRUMP meme coin launched by Donald Trump before his second term as president.

West, according to reports, sought to control 80% of the YZY tokens, but as a result of the deal, his share will be 70%.

Recall

The meme coin associated with Trump lost three-quarters of its value within two weeks of trading.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the WorldTechnologies
adidasAdidas
donald-trumpDonald Trump

