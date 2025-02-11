Kanye West released T-shirts with a swastika

The artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, began selling swastika T-shirts through the Yeezy brand. The Anti-Defamation League called it hate speech.

The artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, started selling T-shirts on his website with the swastika, a symbol of the Nazi party adopted by Adolf Hitler in 1920.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), "since 1945, the swastika has become the most famous and sinister symbol of hatred." Ye has repeatedly made anti-Semitic statements, including praising Hitler and Nazi ideology.

The T-shirts sell for $20, and their orders are processed by the Shopify platform. This is the only product available on the website yeezy.com. Shopify did not comment on its collaboration with Ye in response to CBS MoneyWatch's request.

On Sunday, during the Super Bowl, Ye ran a local ad that directed shoppers to his website without mentioning the controversial T-shirts. In the ad, shot on an iPhone, Ye sits in a dental chair and shows off a new set of jewel-encrusted teeth.

I spent almost all the money on advertising on these new teeth - he says in the video.

The video was not broadcast nationally, but it was shown in the Los Angeles market, Variety reports. Shortly after the latest anti-Semitic remarks on social media, Ye's account at X was blocked. The ADL condemned the sale of the T-shirts, saying:

If anyone needed further proof of Kanye's anti-Semitism, he now sells a single item on his website - a swastika T-shirt

The organization also emphasized that this symbol was used by the Nazis in the XX century and still causes fear among victims of anti-Semitism and racial superiority ideology. The ADL also pointed out that the product is labeled HH-01, which, according to them, is a code name for Heil Hitler.

In a statement, the organization said that Ye's recent statements were unacceptable and that the use of advertising during the Super Bowl only increased his audience reach. Representatives of Ye said they had no comment at this time.

The American rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, was criticized for making offensive statements about Jews. In particular, he was criticized by Friends actor David Schwimmer, who called on Elon Musk to block Kanye's account.