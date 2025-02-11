Kanye West released T-shirts with a swastika

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33366 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74683 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98441 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91978 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122154 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102001 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113178 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156788 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101367 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 79332 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 50529 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 102677 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78796 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112707 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122154 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156788 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147196 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179404 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78796 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 102677 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135571 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137431 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165512 views
Actual
Kanye West released T-shirts with a swastika

Kanye West released T-shirts with a swastika

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 133288 views

Ye (Kanye West) has started selling T-shirts with Nazi symbols on the Yeezy website via Shopify. The Anti-Defamation League condemned the artist's actions, pointing to the label “HH-01” as a code name for “Heil Hitler.

The artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, began selling swastika T-shirts through the Yeezy brand. The Anti-Defamation League called it hate speech.

Writes UNN with reference to CBS News.

The artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, started selling T-shirts on his website with the swastika, a symbol of the Nazi party adopted by Adolf Hitler in 1920.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), "since 1945, the swastika has become the most famous and sinister symbol of hatred." Ye has repeatedly made anti-Semitic statements, including praising Hitler and Nazi ideology.

The T-shirts sell for $20, and their orders are processed by the Shopify platform. This is the only product available on the website yeezy.com. Shopify did not comment on its collaboration with Ye in response to CBS MoneyWatch's request.

Kanye West calls the Grammys a boring event after the scandal with his naked wife04.02.25, 09:57 • 129747 views

On Sunday, during the Super Bowl, Ye ran a local ad that directed shoppers to his website without mentioning the controversial T-shirts. In the ad, shot on an iPhone, Ye sits in a dental chair and shows off a new set of jewel-encrusted teeth. 

I spent almost all the money on advertising on these new teeth

- he says in the video.

The video was not broadcast nationally, but it was shown in the Los Angeles market, Variety reports. Shortly after the latest anti-Semitic remarks on social media, Ye's account at X was blocked. The ADL condemned the sale of the T-shirts, saying: 

If anyone needed further proof of Kanye's anti-Semitism, he now sells a single item on his website - a swastika T-shirt

Image

Kanye West has become a billionaire again24.01.25, 17:14 • 114792 views

The organization also emphasized that this symbol was used by the Nazis in the XX century and still causes fear among victims of anti-Semitism and racial superiority ideology. The ADL also pointed out that the product is labeled HH-01, which, according to them, is a code name for Heil Hitler.

Image

In a statement, the organization said that Ye's recent statements were unacceptable and that the use of advertising during the Super Bowl only increased his audience reach. Representatives of Ye said they had no comment at this time.

Recall 

The American rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, was criticized for making offensive statements about Jews. In particular, he was criticized by Friends actor David Schwimmer, who called on Elon Musk to block Kanye's account.  

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the WorldUNN Lite
elon-muskElon Musk
los-angelesLos Angeles

