Kanye West calls the Grammys a boring event after the scandal with his naked wife

American rapper Kanye West reacted to being kicked out of the Grammy Awards, criticizing the "boring" event and calling his wife Bianca Censored's invisible dress art, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail and The Sun.

Details

Bianca Censorio caused outrage around the world by appearing completely naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday with her husband Kanye West, who was completely wrapped in clothes.

The 30-year-old designer, who has previously shocked with her outspoken antics, went completely nude in a completely transparent flesh-colored mesh dress, wearing no underwear, before rumors surfaced that the couple had been "kicked out.

But rapper Kanye was outraged by the prank, calling the ceremony "boring" and Bianca's outfit "art.

"People called it a stunt, but for Ye (Kanye West - ed.), it's his art," a source told The Sun on Sunday.

"He showed up, made headlines around the world, and left. No one told him what to do, and even if they had, he wouldn't have listened. Ye always planned to walk the red carpet and leave - he would never sit through the entire Grammy Awards because it's so boring and sad," the source said.

