Menu
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Rebrov announced the squad for the match against Azerbaijan in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

Serhiy Rebrov has named the starting lineup for the Ukrainian national team's 2026 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan. The match will take place today, October 13, at 9:45 PM Kyiv time at the Cracovia Stadium.

Rebrov announced the squad for the match against Azerbaijan in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, announced the squad for the match against the Azerbaijan national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The match at the "Cracovia" stadium will start in an hour, UNN reports.

Details

Head coach Rebrov chose the following players:

  • goalkeeper - Anatoliy Trubin. In defense (from left to right): Vitaliy Mykolenko, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko (captain), Yukhym Konoplya. In the center midfield: Oleh Ochereko, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi. On the flanks: Nazar Voloshyn and Oleksiy Hutsuliak. At the spearhead of the attack - Artem Dovbyk;
    • substitutes: Valeriy Bondar, Artem Bondarenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Heorhiy Bushchan, Vladyslav Veleten, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bohdan Mykhailichenko, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Dmytro Riznyk, Oleksandr Svatok, Mykola Shaparenko, Vladyslav Vanat.

      It should be noted that Heorhiy Sudakov left the national team's camp due to an injury sustained in the match against Iceland.

      The national team midfielder returned to "Benfica", where he will undergo further examination of the injury.

      On Saturday, Sudakov published a photo after the injury on his Telegram channel, to which fans and football publics quickly reacted. In one of the posts, a fan joked: "You came off and immediately + 2 goals. Maybe it's better not to let you out!?", to which Sudakov replied: "If I were Stanislavovych, I would also think about it."

      Addition

      Today, October 13, in Krakow at the "Cracovia" stadium, the match of the 4th round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Group D Ukraine — Azerbaijan will take place.

      The referee's starting whistle will sound at 21:45 Kyiv time. Live broadcast can be watched on the OTT platform MEGOGO, Football 1.

      Bookmakers give a confident advantage to Ukraine, on whose victory you can bet with odds - 1.2. For Azerbaijan's victory - 14.5, and for a draw - 7.

      The previous match between the teams ended in a draw - 1:1.

      2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan

      Recall

      The Ukrainian national football team won its first victory in the qualification for the 2026 World Cup. In a dramatic match of the third round of Group D, Serhiy Rebrov's team defeated the Icelandic team away from home.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

