Rebrov announced the squad for the match against Azerbaijan in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, announced the squad for the match against the Azerbaijan national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The match at the "Cracovia" stadium will start in an hour, UNN reports.

Head coach Rebrov chose the following players:

goalkeeper - Anatoliy Trubin. In defense (from left to right): Vitaliy Mykolenko, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko (captain), Yukhym Konoplya. In the center midfield: Oleh Ochereko, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi. On the flanks: Nazar Voloshyn and Oleksiy Hutsuliak. At the spearhead of the attack - Artem Dovbyk;

substitutes: Valeriy Bondar, Artem Bondarenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Heorhiy Bushchan, Vladyslav Veleten, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bohdan Mykhailichenko, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Dmytro Riznyk, Oleksandr Svatok, Mykola Shaparenko, Vladyslav Vanat.

It should be noted that Heorhiy Sudakov left the national team's camp due to an injury sustained in the match against Iceland.

The national team midfielder returned to "Benfica", where he will undergo further examination of the injury.

On Saturday, Sudakov published a photo after the injury on his Telegram channel, to which fans and football publics quickly reacted. In one of the posts, a fan joked: "You came off and immediately + 2 goals. Maybe it's better not to let you out!?", to which Sudakov replied: "If I were Stanislavovych, I would also think about it."

Today, October 13, in Krakow at the "Cracovia" stadium, the match of the 4th round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Group D Ukraine — Azerbaijan will take place.

The referee's starting whistle will sound at 21:45 Kyiv time. Live broadcast can be watched on the OTT platform MEGOGO, Football 1.

Bookmakers give a confident advantage to Ukraine, on whose victory you can bet with odds - 1.2. For Azerbaijan's victory - 14.5, and for a draw - 7.

The previous match between the teams ended in a draw - 1:1.

The Ukrainian national football team won its first victory in the qualification for the 2026 World Cup. In a dramatic match of the third round of Group D, Serhiy Rebrov's team defeated the Icelandic team away from home.