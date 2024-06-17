Ukraine will play the first match of the group stage of Euro 2024 against Romania today: the application is announced

Today, June 17, the Ukrainian national football team will play its first match of the Euro 2024 group round against Romania at the Arena Munich in Munich, UNN reports citing the UAF.

Ukraine's application for the match against Romania (by numbers):

1. Heorhiy Bushchan, 2. Yukhym Konoplya, 3. Oleksandr Svatok, 4. Maksym Taloverov, 5. Serhiy Sydorchuk, 6. Taras Stepanenko, 7. Andriy Yarmolenko, 8. Ruslan Malinowski, 9. Roman Yaremchuk, 10. Mykhailo Mudryk, 11. Artem Dovbyk, 12. Anatoliy Trubin, 13. Ilya Zabarny, 14. Heorhiy Sudakov, 15. Viktor Tsygankov, 16. Vitaliy Mykolenko, 17. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 18. Volodymyr Brazhko, 19. Mykola Shaparenko, 20. Oleksandr Zubkov, 21. Valeriy Bondar, 22. Mykola Matvienko, 23. Andriy Lunin, 24. Oleksandr Tymchyk, 25. Vladyslav Vanat, 26. Bohdan Mykhailichenko.

However, as Serhiy Rebrov reported yesterday , Vitaliy Mykolenko will definitely not participate in this meeting due to his injury.

The Ukrainian national team will play today's match in a blue set of uniforms. The Romanian team will play in yellow.

The event starts at 16:00 Kyiv time.

