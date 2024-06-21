Euro 2024: Ukraine defeated Slovakia 2-1

Thanks to goals from Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk, Ukraine won its first victory at Euro 2024, beating Slovakia 2-1 in the second round of the group stage, UNN informs.

From the very beginning of the match, Ukraine immediately started attacking and looked better than the Slovaks. However, by the 10th minute of the match, the situation on the field calmed down somewhat. The teams played positional football without any chances.

But in the 17th minute of the match, the Slovaks opened the scoring. Garaslin threw an out on Gantsko, who served the ball into the penalty area, where Slovak striker Ivan Srantz was the first on the ball, who closed the serve with his head.

After conceding a goal, Ukraine became more active and ran to attack. Even in the first half, extreme defender Alexander Tymchik had the opportunity to equalize the score, but the ball hit the post after his shot.

In the 53rd minute of the match, Vladimir Brazhko took the ball in his own half of the field and gave it to Mikhail Mudrik, who ran out on a quick counterattack. Mudrik, moving in the center, gave a pass to Artem Dovbik, but the speed of the attack was lost. But Dovbik found a pass from Georgy Sudakov, who gave it to Alexander Zinchenko, who in turn shot into the penalty area, where Nikolai Shaparenko was the first on the ball and sent kozhany to the lower left corner of Martin Dubravka's goal.

Mudrik had the opportunity to put the team ahead, but the ball also hit the post after a shot from an acute angle.

In the 80th minute, defender Ilya Zabarny gave a pass in the center of the field to the author of the first goal, Nikolai Shaparenko, who successfully threw the ball into the penalty area with a "ladle", where Roman Yaremchuk, who came on as a substitute, used it, shooting low in the center of the goal.

The match ended in favor of Ukraine - 2:1.

Thanks to the victory, Ukraine managed to reach the second place in the group, but Belgium and Romania have not yet played their match, which will take place tomorrow. Ukraine will play its next match against Belgium on Wednesday, June 26.