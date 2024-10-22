Poland decides to close Russian Consulate General in Poznan
Kyiv • UNN
The Polish Foreign Minister withdraws his consent to the work of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan. The decision was made in response to “attempts at sabotage” by Russia, the details of which were not disclosed.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he would withdraw his consent to the work of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan, Reuters reports, UNN.
Details
According to Sikorski, Poland will withdraw its consent to the operation of the Russian consulate in Poznan, pointing to what he called “attempts at sabotage” by the Russian Federation.
He did not provide any further details.
However, he wrote in the social network Xthat “attempts at sabotage” had been recorded in Poland, to which he “must respond decisively.
The withdrawal of the consulate's license means that its employees will be considered undesirable persons in Poland, TVP reports.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Poland's withdrawal of consent to the operation of the Russian consulate in Poznan is another hostile step that will be met with a “painful response.
