In Poland, police liquidated a gang of pimps of 18 people: 15 of them are Ukrainians

In Poland, officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police liquidated a gang of pimps who earned millions from sex slavery and human trafficking. Most of the gang members are Ukrainians, RMF24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

18 people were detained by order of the Małopolska Department of the National Prosecutor's Office. The criminals gave cocaine to women who were forced into prostitution. The gang operated in the largest cities of Poland. Ukrainians prevail among the gang members, 15 out of 18 detainees are citizens of Ukraine, the publication writes.

"They mostly exploited their compatriots who were in difficult life circumstances. They recruited them to provide sexual services. One of the women was deceived by paying 50,000 zlotys to a mediator for her. The profit from her work was estimated at 120,000 zlotys," said Krzysztof Wrześniewski, spokesman for the National Police Headquarters (CBŚP).

The group, as indicated, has been operating since April 2023. It carried out its activities in Krakow, Warsaw, Wroclaw and Poznan. According to the findings, the gang could have earned at least one million zlotys from its criminal activity. Currently, investigators have confirmed that several dozen women could have worked for the gang.

Among those detained are also persons who were engaged in recruiting, photographing women for advertisements placed on the Internet, telephone operators who organized meetings with clients, and drivers who transported women to the place of providing sexual services. It was also established that women who were forced into prostitution were injected with cocaine.

"The first detentions took place in May 2024. Then, BPS officers detained 12 people - 10 Ukrainian citizens and two Poles. The operation was carried out simultaneously in several cities, including Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw, Poznan and Karpacz. Three people were charged with leading an organized criminal group, which was presented by prosecutor Katarzyna Kaluw-Jaszewska from the National Prosecutor's Office," Wrześniewski said.

The second operation took place in March 2025 - this time in the Wroclaw area. 6 more people were detained (5 citizens of Ukraine and 1 Pole).

The prosecutor's office has charged these persons with participating in a criminal group, human trafficking and money laundering. During the searches, among other things, dozens of phones used to communicate with clients were seized.

The perpetrators face a sentence of 15 years of imprisonment. The case is under investigation.

Addition

The press service of the Department of Internal Security of the National Police reported that law enforcement officers exposed a large-scale criminal community in Lviv that maintained brothels and engaged in pimping throughout the Lviv region. They earned more than 16 million hryvnias per month.