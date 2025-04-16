$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16487 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 70823 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38676 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43961 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51139 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92736 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84785 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35406 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60551 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109385 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

In Poland, police liquidated a gang of pimps of 18 people: 15 of them are Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3298 views

Polish police have arrested 18 people, mostly Ukrainians, on suspicion of organizing sex slavery and human trafficking. The criminals gave women cocaine and operated in major Polish cities.

In Poland, police liquidated a gang of pimps of 18 people: 15 of them are Ukrainians

In Poland, officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police liquidated a gang of pimps who earned millions from sex slavery and human trafficking. Most of the gang members are Ukrainians, RMF24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

18 people were detained by order of the Małopolska Department of the National Prosecutor's Office. The criminals gave cocaine to women who were forced into prostitution. The gang operated in the largest cities of Poland. Ukrainians prevail among the gang members, 15 out of 18 detainees are citizens of Ukraine, the publication writes.

"They mostly exploited their compatriots who were in difficult life circumstances. They recruited them to provide sexual services. One of the women was deceived by paying 50,000 zlotys to a mediator for her. The profit from her work was estimated at 120,000 zlotys," said Krzysztof Wrześniewski, spokesman for the National Police Headquarters (CBŚP).

The group, as indicated, has been operating since April 2023. It carried out its activities in Krakow, Warsaw, Wroclaw and Poznan. According to the findings, the gang could have earned at least one million zlotys from its criminal activity. Currently, investigators have confirmed that several dozen women could have worked for the gang.

Among those detained are also persons who were engaged in recruiting, photographing women for advertisements placed on the Internet, telephone operators who organized meetings with clients, and drivers who transported women to the place of providing sexual services. It was also established that women who were forced into prostitution were injected with cocaine.

11.08.23, 14:42 • 2029398 views

"The first detentions took place in May 2024. Then, BPS officers detained 12 people - 10 Ukrainian citizens and two Poles. The operation was carried out simultaneously in several cities, including Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw, Poznan and Karpacz. Three people were charged with leading an organized criminal group, which was presented by prosecutor Katarzyna Kaluw-Jaszewska from the National Prosecutor's Office," Wrześniewski said.

The second operation took place in March 2025 - this time in the Wroclaw area. 6 more people were detained (5 citizens of Ukraine and 1 Pole).

The prosecutor's office has charged these persons with participating in a criminal group, human trafficking and money laundering. During the searches, among other things, dozens of phones used to communicate with clients were seized.

The perpetrators face a sentence of 15 years of imprisonment. The case is under investigation.

Addition

The press service of the Department of Internal Security of the National Police reported that law enforcement officers exposed a large-scale criminal community in Lviv that maintained brothels and engaged in pimping throughout the Lviv region. They earned more than 16 million hryvnias per month.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
National Police Corps (Spain)
Wrocław
Poznań
Kraków
Warsaw
Ukraine
Poland
