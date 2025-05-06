In Poland, 13-year-old Ukrainians and a Belarusian woman got into a fight with a man: he fled

On May 5, a man in Poznań started an argument with three 13-year-old girls: two Ukrainians and a Belarusian, which later escalated into a fight. After the teenagers called the police, the man fled. Polish law enforcement officers are establishing his identity.

This is reported by UNN with reference to InPoland.

As the publication notes, the incident occurred yesterday afternoon in the Ku Dębinie street area. There, three 13-year-old girls - two citizens of Ukraine and a Belarusian - had a conflict with a man riding a bicycle.

A quarrel arose between the teenagers and the man, and later the situation escalated into a fight between the man and one of the girls.

The police were called to the scene. Even before the arrival of law enforcement officers, the man fled. The girls were not injured.

Police officers, as reported, are establishing the identity of the man. As reported by the Poznań police, investigators want to make sure that no sexual crime was committed. The 13-year-old girls will be interviewed in court.



