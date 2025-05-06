In Poland, 13-year-old Ukrainians and a Belarusian woman got into a fight with a man: he fled

$41.600.11
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
Exclusive
01:27 PM • 6876 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM • 15759 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM • 40683 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 34689 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 72977 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 50930 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 53184 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 99434 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 48082 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 41147 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

In Poland, 13-year-old Ukrainians and a Belarusian woman got into a fight with a man: he fled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4818 views

In Poznań, a man argued with two 13-year-old Ukrainians and a Belarusian woman, which escalated into a fight, after which he fled. The police are currently establishing the identity of the man and checking whether a sexual crime was committed.

In Poland, 13-year-old Ukrainians and a Belarusian woman got into a fight with a man: he fled

On May 5, a man in Poznań started an argument with three 13-year-old girls: two Ukrainians and a Belarusian, which later escalated into a fight. After the teenagers called the police, the man fled. Polish law enforcement officers are establishing his identity.

This is reported by UNN with reference to InPoland.

As the publication notes, the incident occurred yesterday afternoon in the Ku Dębinie street area. There, three 13-year-old girls - two citizens of Ukraine and a Belarusian - had a conflict with a man riding a bicycle.

A quarrel arose between the teenagers and the man, and later the situation escalated into a fight between the man and one of the girls.

The police were called to the scene. Even before the arrival of law enforcement officers, the man fled. The girls were not injured. 

Police officers, as reported, are establishing the identity of the man. As reported by the Poznań police, investigators want to make sure that no sexual crime was committed. The 13-year-old girls will be interviewed in court.

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians17.04.25, 16:06 • 93296 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Belarus
Poznań
Ukraine
Poland
