Norway sends fighter jets to guard Polish border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

Norwegian F-35 fighter jets will begin a NATO air defense mission in October, based near Poznań. Pilots will be ready to intercept Russian drones and aircraft if the border is violated; the decision rests with the Alliance command.

Norway sends fighter jets to guard Polish border

Norwegian F-35 fighters will begin their NATO air defense mission in October. Pilots will be ready to shoot down Russian drones and aircraft in case of border violation, although the final decision on the use of these weapons will remain with the Alliance command. This is reported by UNN with reference to Polskie Radio, TVP World.

Details

Such statements were made against the backdrop of the deployment of an F-35 fighter squadron in Poland as part of NATO's airspace protection mission after a series of violations by Russian manned and unmanned aerial vehicles in recent weeks.

Aircraft of the 332nd Squadron of the Royal Norwegian Air Force will be based near the Polish city of Poznań, the first two already arrived on Thursday

- TVP World reports.

Norwegian Deputy Minister of Defense Andreas Flaam stated that NATO command will make decisions regarding appropriate measures in each specific situation.

Our mission in Poland is primarily to protect NATO territory from air threats. We will be ready to intercept objects violating Polish airspace

- he said.

According to him, the military presence of allies in Russia's neighboring countries has significantly increased, and surveillance and deterrence on NATO's eastern flank have been strengthened.

Context

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that on the night of September 10, 19 intrusions into Polish airspace were recorded.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed a resolution on the involvement of armed forces units to assist the border guard service on the borders with Germany and Lithuania. The military will be on the borders from October 5, 2025, to April 4, 2026.

Vita Zelenetska

