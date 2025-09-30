$41.320.16
Netherlands deploys F-35s to Poland and prepares to strengthen air defense to protect NATO's eastern flank – Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans stated that the deployment of F-35 fighter jets to Poland is a demonstration of the allies' readiness to counter Russian aggression. The Netherlands also plans to send Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems and anti-drone equipment to Poland.

Netherlands deploys F-35s to Poland and prepares to strengthen air defense to protect NATO's eastern flank – Ministry of Defense

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans stated that the deployment of F-35 fighter jets in Poland demonstrates the allies' readiness to counter Russian aggression. He emphasized that NATO's eastern border is also the Netherlands' security border, and therefore its defense is of key importance. This is stated on the website of the Dutch Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

During a visit to the Dutch F-35 contingent in Poland, Brekelmans recalled the recent successes of pilots and ground crews, who shot down several Russian Shahed kamikaze drones this month. The minister noted the professionalism of all participants in the operation – from pilots to technical personnel, emphasizing that only joint efforts made it possible to achieve this result.

By deploying F-35s in Poland, the Netherlands demonstrates its unwavering readiness together with its allies, as NATO's eastern border is also our security border 

– the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The F-35s will be in Poland from September 1 to December 1, performing air policing tasks and strengthening the defense of NATO member states. This is not the first time Dutch aircraft have been used in combat – they have repeatedly engaged in interceptions and shot down Russian drones.



Additionally, from December, the Netherlands plans to send Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems and anti-drone equipment to Poland. In this way, the allies want to strengthen the security of a critical logistics hub through which support for Ukraine is provided.

In addition to visiting the military, Brekelmans participated in the annual security conference in Warsaw. Together with the defense ministers of Germany and Estonia, as well as a representative of the European Commission, he discussed further support for Ukraine, strengthening NATO, and the development of the European defense industry.



Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Ministry of Defence (Netherlands)
European Commission
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Warsaw
NASAMS
Germany
Netherlands
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland