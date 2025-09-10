"We showed that we are capable of defending ourselves": NATO's reaction to the violation of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reacted to the violation of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs on the night of September 10. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NATO press service.

Rutte stated that the air defense systems of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization were activated and successfully ensured the protection of NATO territory, as intended.

Together with Poland, several allies participated in the operation. Among them were Polish F16s, Dutch F35s, Italian AWACS, NATO multi-purpose transport tanker aircraft, and German Patriots. I express my gratitude to the pilots and everyone who contributed to this swift and skillful response - stated the NATO Secretary General.

Rutte emphasized the importance of greater investment in collective defense, as well as increasing defense production to have everything necessary for deterrence and defense.

He added that Russia is waging a dangerous aggressive war against Ukraine, constantly targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. Allies are determined to strengthen their support for Ukraine amid Russia's escalating campaign, the Secretary General noted.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Also, the Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Against the backdrop of air attacks, and also due to the Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", Poland began transferring troops to the Belarusian border.