Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
"We showed that we are capable of defending ourselves": NATO's reaction to the violation of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the activation of air defense systems to protect Polish territory after its airspace was violated by Russian UAVs. Forces from several allies, including Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, and Germany, participated in the operation.

"We showed that we are capable of defending ourselves": NATO's reaction to the violation of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reacted to the violation of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs on the night of September 10. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NATO press service.

Details

Rutte stated that the air defense systems of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization were activated and successfully ensured the protection of NATO territory, as intended.

Together with Poland, several allies participated in the operation. Among them were Polish F16s, Dutch F35s, Italian AWACS, NATO multi-purpose transport tanker aircraft, and German Patriots. I express my gratitude to the pilots and everyone who contributed to this swift and skillful response

- stated the NATO Secretary General.

Rutte emphasized the importance of greater investment in collective defense, as well as increasing defense production to have everything necessary for deterrence and defense.

He added that Russia is waging a dangerous aggressive war against Ukraine, constantly targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. Allies are determined to strengthen their support for Ukraine amid Russia's escalating campaign, the Secretary General noted.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Also, the Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Against the backdrop of air attacks, and also due to the Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", Poland began transferring troops to the Belarusian border.

Yevhen Ustimenko

