Germany strengthens NATO's eastern flank: will supply Ukraine with two more Patriot systems by year-end - Pistorius

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
01:55 PM • 1174 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11251 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:40 AM • 10553 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
11:33 AM • 17388 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 13419 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 18769 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 11977 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 27761 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48471 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70003 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.8m/s
63%
755mm
Popular news
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in USSeptember 29, 06:18 AM • 15969 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 24670 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 18475 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 15962 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 11539 views
Publications
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11251 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 17388 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 16083 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 18593 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 75078 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andrius Kubilius
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Germany
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 594 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 11613 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 24750 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 28296 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 37818 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Instagram
E-6 Mercury

Germany strengthens NATO's eastern flank: will supply Ukraine with two more Patriot systems by year-end - Pistorius

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the strengthening of air defense on NATO's eastern flank. Germany will transfer two more Patriot systems to Ukraine by the end of the year and send units with anti-drone systems to Denmark.

Germany strengthens NATO's eastern flank: will supply Ukraine with two more Patriot systems by year-end - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany will strengthen the air defense of NATO's eastern flank and transfer two more Patriot systems to Ukraine by the end of the year. In addition, units with anti-drone systems will be sent to Denmark to ensure the security of the EU summit. The minister stated this during the Warsaw Security Forum, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We will strengthen our air defense and air surveillance. We are introducing another level in the field of airspace surveillance and strengthening NATO's eastern flank.

- he said.

Pistorius emphasized that, if necessary, NATO forces would be ready for this, including allied aircraft in the Baltic Sea, "which recently escorted Russian fighters from Estonian airspace." He also added that units with anti-drone systems would be sent to Denmark.

I have just decided that we will also send Bundeswehr personnel with appropriate anti-drone systems to Denmark to ensure the next meeting of the heads of state and government of the European Union next week.

- the minister stated.

In addition, Pistorius announced increased assistance to Ukraine, including the transfer of additional air defense systems to those already sent by Germany.

Germany remains firmly committed to its own obligations. We spend 9 billion euros a year to support Ukraine's struggle. And the recent deployment of more than 580 drones and 80 Russian cruise missiles once again showed that we must strengthen Ukrainian air defense. This is exactly what we are doing here. Germany has supplied three Patriot air defense systems, and we will supply two more air defense systems by the end of the year with the support of our Norwegian partners.

- Pistorius emphasized.

We must ensure sustainable support for Ukraine and do it better than in recent months. The European Union must support this. It must create a much more flexible structure for the defense industry in Europe. This is the only way to increase our production capacity and increase our supplies to Ukraine. This is in our own strategic interests.

- he concluded.

German Defense Minister: two Russian satellites are tracking German Armed Forces spacecraft25.09.25, 16:28 • 2923 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Bundeswehr
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
European Union
Boris Pistorius
Denmark
Norway
Germany
Estonia
Ukraine