Germany strengthens NATO's eastern flank: will supply Ukraine with two more Patriot systems by year-end - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany will strengthen the air defense of NATO's eastern flank and transfer two more Patriot systems to Ukraine by the end of the year. In addition, units with anti-drone systems will be sent to Denmark to ensure the security of the EU summit. The minister stated this during the Warsaw Security Forum, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We will strengthen our air defense and air surveillance. We are introducing another level in the field of airspace surveillance and strengthening NATO's eastern flank. - he said.

Pistorius emphasized that, if necessary, NATO forces would be ready for this, including allied aircraft in the Baltic Sea, "which recently escorted Russian fighters from Estonian airspace." He also added that units with anti-drone systems would be sent to Denmark.

I have just decided that we will also send Bundeswehr personnel with appropriate anti-drone systems to Denmark to ensure the next meeting of the heads of state and government of the European Union next week. - the minister stated.

In addition, Pistorius announced increased assistance to Ukraine, including the transfer of additional air defense systems to those already sent by Germany.

Germany remains firmly committed to its own obligations. We spend 9 billion euros a year to support Ukraine's struggle. And the recent deployment of more than 580 drones and 80 Russian cruise missiles once again showed that we must strengthen Ukrainian air defense. This is exactly what we are doing here. Germany has supplied three Patriot air defense systems, and we will supply two more air defense systems by the end of the year with the support of our Norwegian partners. - Pistorius emphasized.

We must ensure sustainable support for Ukraine and do it better than in recent months. The European Union must support this. It must create a much more flexible structure for the defense industry in Europe. This is the only way to increase our production capacity and increase our supplies to Ukraine. This is in our own strategic interests. - he concluded.

German Defense Minister: two Russian satellites are tracking German Armed Forces spacecraft