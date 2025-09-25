German Defense Minister: two Russian satellites are tracking German Armed Forces spacecraft

During the third space congress, German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius announced that two Russian reconnaissance satellites, Luch-Olymp, are tracking spacecraft used by the German military. The minister stated this in his report, UNN writes.

Details

Pistorius emphasized that this indicates serious strategic threats in space, where Russia and China already occupy important positions.

According to the minister, at least 39 Chinese and Russian reconnaissance satellites are currently flying over Europe, and their observations are being broadcast in real time.

The minister drew attention to China's "maneuverable and dynamic" actions and the placement of Russian satellites near the space systems of Germany and its allies, which creates a risk of dangerous incidents.

Currently, two IntelSat satellites, which are also used by the German Armed Forces, are being tracked by two Russian reconnaissance satellites, Luch-Olymp. I would like to have the nature of such behavior explained to me again. This shows how close we are now to real dangerous situations — Pistorius emphasized.

He stressed that space systems have long become critical infrastructure on which the country's economic and defense capabilities are based. Pistorius called for swift action in the Bundeswehr, government, and private sector, as well as close international cooperation with European and transatlantic partners to protect Germany's interests in space.

The minister emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach that combines civilian, economic, and military aspects of space activities, and called on industry to actively participate in the development of technologies for the use and protection of space.

