Exclusive
12:05 PM • 12778 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
12:00 PM • 12347 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 18378 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 08:43 AM • 32657 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 50823 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 44805 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 65396 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 45042 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 52744 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 82434 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Western countries warn of growing space threats from Russia and China - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

A high-ranking French military-space official has reported an increase in hostile activity in space, particularly from Russia, reflecting conflicts on Earth. Western countries note the rapid development of China's space programs and the increasing number of anti-satellite weapons in orbit.

Western countries warn of growing space threats from Russia and China - Reuters

A high-ranking French military-space official has warned of increased "hostile or unfriendly" activity in space, particularly from Russia, emphasizing that modern conflicts on Earth are already being reflected in orbit. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Major General Vincent Chausseau, General of the French Space Command, stated in his first interview with international media after his appointment that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, there has been a significant increase in hostile activity in space. According to him, adversaries, especially Russia, use various methods to influence satellites, including signal jamming, lasers, and cyberattacks.

The conflict in Ukraine shows that space is now a full-fledged operational domain

- Chausseau emphasized.

France previously publicly accused Moscow of attempting to spy on military satellites in 2018, but details of suspicious maneuvers have not been disclosed since then.

NASA and India deploy largest radar antenna in space: new satellite to track Earth changes with incredible precision8/27/25, 4:07 PM • 2869 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense and Roscosmos have not yet commented on these statements. The Kremlin, in turn, insists that Western countries are waging a hybrid war against Russia and denies claims of using satellites to attack other orbital objects.

Chausseau also noted the rapid development of China's space programs, the second-largest state investor in space after the United States.

Every day (China – ed.) demonstrates dizzying progress – launching more and more satellites, developing methods of action that go beyond what we have seen before

- the general comments on the situation.

Western countries are increasingly publicly warning about threats to satellites, on which not only defense but also the economy, banking, and energy depend.

We were losing badly, and now we are number one: Trump on the space race with China and Russia9/2/25, 11:16 PM • 6312 views

Major General Paul Tedman, head of the UK Space Command, noted: "This economic and military dependence on space is increasingly under threat. The threat is growing in scale, complexity, and speed."

Brigadier General Christopher Horner of Canada reported that there are already over 200 anti-satellite weapons in orbit.

That's a shocking number. It threatens everything from satellite communications to Earth observation. In response, Western countries are expanding their own space capabilities. Germany plans to create a multi-orbital satellite constellation for defense, the first phase of which is planned for 2029

- Major General Michael Traut said.

Pentagon begins deploying new satellite network for combat operations

Pentagon began deploying a new satellite network for combat operations9/11/25, 11:11 AM • 2954 views

Chausseau noted that one of the priorities is the ability not only to observe and analyze but also to act in space: "We aim to develop a wide range of actions in space… not only to see and understand, but also to act."

Britain, Norway, and Ukraine may join EU space program IRIS² - Media7/28/25, 10:56 AM • 3718 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Electricity
The Pentagon
Reuters
France
Norway
United Kingdom
Germany
China
United States
Ukraine