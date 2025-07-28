Britain, Norway, and Ukraine may join EU space program IRIS² - Media

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Exclusive
08:08 AM • 282 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
06:09 AM • 9060 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 50376 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 91923 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 67387 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 65493 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 70414 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 60312 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 79336 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 216665 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.2m/s
77%
745mm
Popular news
Kovalenko: There will be no classic World War IIIJuly 28, 12:09 AM • 13788 views
People's Deputy Rushchyshyn was laid to rest in Lviv regionJuly 28, 12:38 AM • 26805 views
Attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to eight, including a childJuly 28, 02:03 AM • 22740 views
Kropyvnytskyi survived a night drone attack: what is known02:32 AM • 26745 views
Russian missile strike on Ukraine on July 28: Poland had to scramble fighter jets03:03 AM • 39521 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 216670 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 148478 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 192167 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 162714 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 182643 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Pam Bondi
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 50376 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 29120 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 31774 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 29410 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 29669 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Britain, Norway, and Ukraine may join EU space program IRIS² - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

Norway, Ukraine, and Great Britain may join the EU's secure satellite network IRIS², which is an alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink. Norway is already in negotiations, while Ukraine and Great Britain have not yet started them, despite concerns about Starlink's market dominance.

Britain, Norway, and Ukraine may join EU space program IRIS² - Media

Non-EU countries such as Norway, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom can join the EU's secure satellite network IRIS², as an alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink, reported Euractiv Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, writes UNN.

Details

Unlike Norway, which is already negotiating with the European Commission to join the IRIS² satellite network program, neither Ukraine nor the United Kingdom has yet started negotiations to join.

However, Ukraine has relied on Musk's SpaceX to provide telecommunications services for its military operations against Russian invaders. At the same time, there is general concern about the level of dominance of the Starlink constellation in the space telecommunications market.

This gives IRIS², which is expected to cost 10.6 billion euros and consist of approximately 280 satellites after launch in the 2030s, an opportunity to capture market share.

I wouldn't be against it

- said Kubilius when asked if such non-EU countries could officially join the multi-billion dollar space program.

The United Kingdom has significant experience in space, while Ukraine has significant potential, as it was a key space center during Soviet times, Kubilius added.

Starlink resumed operations after global outage - SpaceX7/25/25, 3:24 AM • 38173 views

Iceland - also a European Economic Area country, like Norway - announced that it had completed negotiations with the Commission earlier this month regarding participation in IRIS².

Kubilius spoke just weeks after the presentation of the EU Space Act, which was submitted by the Commission on June 25 and caused intense behind-the-scenes negotiations on the scope of the rules.

While the finalization of the legislation will take years, its provisions could in the future prevent companies like Musk's SpaceX from gaining access to EU consumers with their satellite services.

However, Kubilius said that so far there have been no negative hints about the project.

So far, I have not received any hints that the Americans will react to the EU Space Act

- said Kubilius, who had just returned from a trip to the US from July 17 to 22.

Addition

Elon Musk ordered the shutdown of Starlink terminals in the Kherson region in September 2022, which caused communication disruptions and prevented the encirclement of Russian positions. This incident was the first known case of Starlink being shut down on the battlefield, raising concerns about the billionaire's influence on geopolitics.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Andrius Kubilius
Starlink
SpaceX
European Commission
Elon Musk
Iceland
Norway
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9