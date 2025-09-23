Ukraine to create Space Forces by the end of 2025 - Cabinet of Ministers

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 2174 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 4186 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 27634 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 26683 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 29248 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 44770 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 46229 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 43227 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 67458 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 69774 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.8m/s
41%
751mm
Popular news
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideoSeptember 23, 02:44 AM • 23424 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 22549 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 18893 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico09:15 AM • 6698 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 10594 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 2188 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 6418 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 19020 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 22685 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 27653 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Emmanuel Macron
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Denmark
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 910 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 67867 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 31803 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 47514 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 98968 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
MiG-31
Facebook
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Ukraine to create Space Forces by the end of 2025 - Cabinet of Ministers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Ukraine plans to form Space Forces by December 31, 2025, as stipulated in the government's action program. By the end of 2025, Ukraine aims to achieve 60% operational readiness of integrated air and missile defense, cyber and space components.

Ukraine to create Space Forces by the end of 2025 - Cabinet of Ministers

Ukraine plans to create Space Forces by the end of 2025. The corresponding intentions are enshrined in the government's program of activities, which the Cabinet of Ministers submitted for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian government has outlined a number of ambitious tasks in the field of defense and security, including the formation of a new model of defense forces with the inclusion of Space Forces. As follows from the draft program of activities of the Cabinet of Ministers, the creation of this type of troops should be completed by December 31, 2025.

Particular emphasis is placed on integrated air and missile defense, as well as on the development of cyber and space components. According to the plan, by the end of 2025, these areas should reach at least 60% operational readiness.

NASA and India deploy largest radar antenna in space: new satellite to track Earth changes with incredible precision27.08.25, 16:07 • 2883 views

In addition, the government plans to submit to parliament a draft law on the ratification of an agreement with the EU, which will allow Ukraine to join the space programs "Copernicus", "Space Weather Events" and "Near-Earth Objects".

In the perspective of 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers predicts the introduction of the latest technologies in the military sphere. This refers to autonomous strike systems, artificial intelligence-based solutions, electronic warfare means, as well as the deployment of aerospace reconnaissance and digital visualization, integrated into a single combat control system.

For reference

The United States remains the only country where space is designated as an independent branch of the armed forces. The Space Force, created in 2019, is responsible for space defense and supporting other branches of the armed forces, with a primary focus on developing threat detection systems.

In the same year, France formed its own Air and Space Force, allocating 3.6 billion euros for its development by 2025. Spain declared the creation of a similar structure, but its forces actually remain only aviation.

China is considered the main competitor of the United States in the field of space defense: in 2022, the country launched 45 defense satellites – 15 more than the United States, and has one of the most powerful intelligence systems in the world.

Unfortunately, Russia is also a serious player in the space arena. Its capabilities are significantly inferior to those of China and the United States. However, the Russian military has weapons that can be used even beyond Earth.

Addition

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched the Space Policy Department. This was announced at the International Forum "Space for Ukraine" by the former Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko.

Chernohorenko also explained why space is important for Ukraine:

• military communication. Data will be transmitted instantly, which is important for understanding the operational situation;

• intelligence infrastructure. Thanks to satellites, we will know what the enemy is planning;

• early warning of missile threats. This is important for the safety of Ukrainians.

The department will create a legislative framework, be a center of technical expertise, and become a coordinator between all participants in the industry: engineers, innovators, developers, state institutions, and the scientific community

- Chernohorenko summarized.

Western countries warn of growing space threats from Russia and China - Reuters19.09.25, 18:06 • 3720 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyTechnologies
United States Space Force
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Reuters
NASA
India
European Union
France
Spain
China
United States
Ukraine