Ukraine to create Space Forces by the end of 2025 - Cabinet of Ministers

Ukraine plans to create Space Forces by the end of 2025. The corresponding intentions are enshrined in the government's program of activities, which the Cabinet of Ministers submitted for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, writes UNN.

The Ukrainian government has outlined a number of ambitious tasks in the field of defense and security, including the formation of a new model of defense forces with the inclusion of Space Forces. As follows from the draft program of activities of the Cabinet of Ministers, the creation of this type of troops should be completed by December 31, 2025.

Particular emphasis is placed on integrated air and missile defense, as well as on the development of cyber and space components. According to the plan, by the end of 2025, these areas should reach at least 60% operational readiness.

In addition, the government plans to submit to parliament a draft law on the ratification of an agreement with the EU, which will allow Ukraine to join the space programs "Copernicus", "Space Weather Events" and "Near-Earth Objects".

In the perspective of 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers predicts the introduction of the latest technologies in the military sphere. This refers to autonomous strike systems, artificial intelligence-based solutions, electronic warfare means, as well as the deployment of aerospace reconnaissance and digital visualization, integrated into a single combat control system.

The United States remains the only country where space is designated as an independent branch of the armed forces. The Space Force, created in 2019, is responsible for space defense and supporting other branches of the armed forces, with a primary focus on developing threat detection systems.

In the same year, France formed its own Air and Space Force, allocating 3.6 billion euros for its development by 2025. Spain declared the creation of a similar structure, but its forces actually remain only aviation.

China is considered the main competitor of the United States in the field of space defense: in 2022, the country launched 45 defense satellites – 15 more than the United States, and has one of the most powerful intelligence systems in the world.

Unfortunately, Russia is also a serious player in the space arena. Its capabilities are significantly inferior to those of China and the United States. However, the Russian military has weapons that can be used even beyond Earth.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched the Space Policy Department. This was announced at the International Forum "Space for Ukraine" by the former Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko.

Chernohorenko also explained why space is important for Ukraine:

• military communication. Data will be transmitted instantly, which is important for understanding the operational situation;

• intelligence infrastructure. Thanks to satellites, we will know what the enemy is planning;

• early warning of missile threats. This is important for the safety of Ukrainians.

The department will create a legislative framework, be a center of technical expertise, and become a coordinator between all participants in the industry: engineers, innovators, developers, state institutions, and the scientific community - Chernohorenko summarized.

