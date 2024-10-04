Crossbow, rifle and knife: Kharkiv resident tried to smuggle weapons into Ukraine in a bus

A Kharkiv resident tried to import a crossbow with arrows, an air rifle and a metal knife into Ukraine. All of these items were found among his personal belongings and seized, UNN reports with reference to the State Customs Service.

"A Kharkiv resident tried to import a crossbow with arrows, an air rifle and a metal knife by a Poznan-Kharkiv bus returning to Ukraine through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. The items resembling cold steel were in his bag among his personal belongings. They were seized," the statement said.

A report of an unlawful act containing signs of a crime was sent to law enforcement agencies.

