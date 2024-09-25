ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 63089 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103003 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166252 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137433 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142906 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138947 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181865 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112058 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172456 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

19-year-old tried to smuggle smartphones worth UAH 2 million from Poland

19-year-old tried to smuggle smartphones worth UAH 2 million from Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13225 views

On the border with Poland, customs officers found 168 hidden Xiaomi smartphones worth UAH 2 million. A 19-year-old minibus driver tried to smuggle them into Ukraine by hiding them behind the interior lining.

A resident of Rivne region tried to smuggle 168 new Xiaomi smartphones worth almost UAH 2 million into Ukraine. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that on the night of September 25, a Renault Master minibus driven by a 19-year-old resident of Rivne region, who had arrived from Poland, was stopped at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint.

During the inspection of the car, customs officers found goods hidden behind the interior lining: 168 new Xiaomi smartphones. The estimated value of the goods is almost UAH 2 million.

The vehicle was temporarily seized. Customs officers drew up a report on the offense under Part 1 of Art. 483 of the Customs Code (Movement or actions aimed at moving goods across the customs border of Ukraine concealed from customs control).

Recall

Kyiv customs officers prevented an attempt to import 23 tons of russian auto parts into Ukraine. The confiscated parts worth UAH 5.7 million were handed over to the Azov brigade to repair vehicles.

Customs officers prevent an attempt to smuggle Apple equipment worth UAH 1.6 million29.07.24, 17:48 • 19564 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
state-fiscal-service-of-ukraineState Fiscal Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
rivneRivne
polandPoland

