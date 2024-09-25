19-year-old tried to smuggle smartphones worth UAH 2 million from Poland

A resident of Rivne region tried to smuggle 168 new Xiaomi smartphones worth almost UAH 2 million into Ukraine. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that on the night of September 25, a Renault Master minibus driven by a 19-year-old resident of Rivne region, who had arrived from Poland, was stopped at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint.

During the inspection of the car, customs officers found goods hidden behind the interior lining: 168 new Xiaomi smartphones. The estimated value of the goods is almost UAH 2 million.

The vehicle was temporarily seized. Customs officers drew up a report on the offense under Part 1 of Art. 483 of the Customs Code (Movement or actions aimed at moving goods across the customs border of Ukraine concealed from customs control).

Recall

