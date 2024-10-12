Ukraine defeats Georgia in the League of Nations
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's national team won a narrow victory over Georgia in the third round of the Nations League. Mykhailo Mudryk scored the only goal in the 35th minute, giving the team its first three points in the tournament.
The Ukrainian national team narrowly defeated the Georgian national team in the third round of Division B of the 2024/25 Nations League. This is reported by the UAF, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that the Ukraine-Georgia match took place in Poznan, Poland.
In the 35th minute, Mykhailo Mudryk scored on the Georgian goal and opened the scoring.
At this game, the Ukrainian team scored the first three points, but continues to remain in the last month in the group standings.
In the next round of the Nations League, Ukraine will face the Czech Republic, and Georgia will play Albania. These matches will take place on October 14.
