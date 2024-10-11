Kalyuzhny's debut, Dovbyk's return: Rebrov announces starting lineup for match against Georgia
Kyiv • UNN
Serhii Rebrov has named the starting lineup for the Ukraine national team's game against Georgia in the League of Nations. Ivan Kalyuzhny makes his debut, Artem Dovbyk returns, and Oleksandr Nazarenko remains on the bench.
Head coach of the national team of Ukraine Serhii Rebrov has announced the starting lineup for the match of the 3rd round of the 2024/2025 Nations League against Georgia. Ivan Kalyuzhnyi will make his debut for the national team, and forward Artem Dovbyk returns to the main squad. Also on the bench is the current top scorer of the UPL Oleksandr Nazarenko, who received his debut call-up to the national team. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association , UNN and UNN.
Ukraine's head coach Serhiy Rebrov has selected the following players for the match against Georgia: Anatoliy Trubin will play in goal. Mykola Matvienko (captain) will play on the left side of the defense, and Yukhym Konoplya on the right. Ilya Zabarnyi and Maksym Taloverov will play in the center of defense.
Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, a debutant who was called up to replace the injured Taras Stepanenko, will play in the backfield. Mykola Shaparenko and Heorhiy Sudakov are in the center of the midfield, and Mykhailo Mudryk and Oleksiy Hutsulyak are on the flanks of the midfield.
Artem Dovbyk, who missed the previous two Nations League matches due to injury, will play at the forefront of the attack.
They remained on the bench: Heorhiy Bushchan, Dmytro Riznyk, Bohdan Mykhailichenko, Valeriy Bondar, Roman Yaremchuk, Vitaliy Buyalsky, Oleksandr Svatok, Oleksandr Nazarenko, who received his first call-up to the national team, Vladyslav Vanat, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Oleksandr Zubkov and Dmytro Kryskiv.
Today, the match of the 3rd round of the 2024/2025 Nations League in Group B1 Ukraine vs Georgia will take place in Poznan, Poland at the Enea Arena (kickoff: 21:45 Kyiv time).
In the previous two games against Albania and the Czech Republic, Ukraine lost minimally - 2:1 and 3:2.
Ukraine is in last place in its quartet, while Georgia leads the table with two wins out of two.