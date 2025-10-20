In Poland, a minivan crashed into a convoy of American military equipment, there are casualties (photo)

A road accident involving American soldiers occurred in Poland. A minibus crashed into a convoy of Hummer vehicles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Voivodeship Department of the State Fire Service in Poznań on Facebook.

Details

On Monday, October 20, in the evening, on the 137th kilometer of the A2 highway towards Warsaw, near the city of Buk (Greater Poland Voivodeship), a minibus collided with a convoy of American military equipment, which included Hummer vehicles.

4 American soldiers and the bus driver were injured. The servicemen were taken to the hospital. An operative of the municipal command of the State Fire Service in Poznań arrived at the scene. - the post says.

It is noted that traffic in the direction of Warsaw is partially restricted - one lane remains blocked.

The number of military vehicles in the convoy is currently being clarified.

Recall

A road accident occurred in the Pomeranian Voivodeship of Poland: a bus collided with a truck on the road between Lesznowo and Darzlub. Schoolchildren were on the bus: six of them were hospitalized.

Train collision in Slovakia: Ministry of Health reports 91 injured