In Poland, a minivan crashed into a convoy of American military equipment, there are casualties (photo)

October 20, 03:34 PM • 13127 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 25279 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 25468 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 34841 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 68326 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 30528 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 30884 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11717 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26435 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26773 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Popular news
Odesan sentenced to 10 years in prison for systematic rape of stepdaughterOctober 20, 01:07 PM • 5312 views
Green Grey band leader Andriy Yatsenko dies - social mediaOctober 20, 01:07 PM • 9298 views
When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhoodOctober 20, 02:41 PM • 11599 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 16364 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 10987 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 16399 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 68326 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 47465 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 118717 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 84797 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Bloggers
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Budapest
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 11011 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 68222 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 65122 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 84684 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 82230 views
In Poland, a minivan crashed into a convoy of American military equipment, there are casualties (photo)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1384 views

An accident involving American military vehicles occurred in Poland. A minivan crashed into them. As a result of the accident, four American soldiers and the minivan driver were injured.

In Poland, a minivan crashed into a convoy of American military equipment, there are casualties (photo)

A road accident involving American soldiers occurred in Poland. A minibus crashed into a convoy of Hummer vehicles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Voivodeship Department of the State Fire Service in Poznań on Facebook.

Details

On Monday, October 20, in the evening, on the 137th kilometer of the A2 highway towards Warsaw, near the city of Buk (Greater Poland Voivodeship), a minibus collided with a convoy of American military equipment, which included Hummer vehicles.

4 American soldiers and the bus driver were injured. The servicemen were taken to the hospital. An operative of the municipal command of the State Fire Service in Poznań arrived at the scene.

- the post says.

It is noted that traffic in the direction of Warsaw is partially restricted - one lane remains blocked.

The number of military vehicles in the convoy is currently being clarified.

Recall

A road accident occurred in the Pomeranian Voivodeship of Poland: a bus collided with a truck on the road between Lesznowo and Darzlub. Schoolchildren were on the bus: six of them were hospitalized.

Train collision in Slovakia: Ministry of Health reports 91 injured13.10.25, 16:10 • 4466 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldEvents
Road traffic accident
Poznań
Warsaw
Poland