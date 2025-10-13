Train collision in Slovakia: Ministry of Health reports 91 injured

As a result of the collision of two express trains in Slovakia, 91 people were injured, and there were no fatalities, said the country's Minister of Health Kamil Shashko, writes UNN with reference to Dennik N.

Details

7 people sustained serious injuries, 14 — moderate injuries, and 70 — minor injuries, the minister said.

Most of the injured were transferred to hospitals in Rožňava and Košice, which activated trauma care plans after the accident. "I think they are doing very well with it so far," Shashko added.

Another 12 patients were hospitalized in Prešov hospital — one with severe injuries and eleven with minor ones.

The railway track near Rožňava may be reopened for traffic on Tuesday after the express train collision. Equipment is heading to the scene to clear it when the investigation allows, said Ivan Bednarik, director of Slovak Railways.

"A crane train designed for this purpose has departed from Košice. Another one is coming from Zvolen. If the investigator allows the accident to be cleared, I assume that the line will be operational by this time tomorrow, and there will be no need to travel by bus around this blockage," he added.

