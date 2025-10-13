Train collision in Slovakia: about 100 injured, two in critical condition

In Slovakia, as a result of a high-speed train accident near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou in the Rožňava district, about 100 people sustained minor injuries, and two are in critical condition, TASR reports, citing data from Slovak Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok, writes UNN.

Details

Three people were trapped, and there is no information about their condition. According to available data, no one died. This was emphasized by the head of the Slovak Ministry of Internal Affairs at a press conference.

According to him, this extraordinary road accident probably occurred due to human error. One of the train drivers apparently did not yield to the other.

"I don't want to speculate about the causes now, but according to preliminary data, it's not a systemic error, but a human factor. It turned out that one of the locomotive drivers made a mistake and probably did not yield, but for now, this is only a preliminary version," said Šutaj Eštok, adding that he, the country's Minister of Transport Jozef Ráž, and Minister of Health Kamil Šaško are heading to the scene.

As Dennik N writes, citing a source from the railway administration, the probable cause of the accident near Rožňava is that one of the train drivers did not stop at the semaphore. "It happened in a place where two tracks merge into one. One train was supposed to stop but didn't. Both were moving," a source from ZSSK said.

The collision of express trains R 913 and R 914 Gemeran before the tunnel in the area of the village of Jablonov nad Turňou occurred shortly after 10:00 local time at a place where the tracks cross and merge into a single track. Firefighters, police, and rescuers are working at the scene.

"We sent two rescue helicopters and six ambulances to the scene," said Petra Klimešová, a representative of the Operational Center of the Slovak Medical Emergency Service (OS ZZS).

Shortly after noon, the Air Transport Europe air rescue service reported that three rescue helicopters had departed for the scene. "Given the number of injured, the rescue helicopter from Košice is currently returning to the scene for the second time. Rescue teams are providing emergency medical care on site and ensuring air transportation of the most seriously injured to hospitals," the rescuers reported.

