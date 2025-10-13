Train collision in Slovakia: about 100 injured, two in critical condition

$41.600.10
11:24 AM • 4930 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 10015 views
Kyiv spent UAH 47.5 million on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 16396 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 20971 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 20670 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26694 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 15608 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31618 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 17550 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
October 13, 06:07 AM • 14788 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Lukashenka stated that Ukraine might disappear as a state - October 13, 02:58 AM
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the Russians - October 13, 04:14 AM
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale fires - October 13, 05:19 AM
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza - 08:38 AM
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed - 10:34 AM
Publications
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country - 12:28 PM
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year - 10:25 AM
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body - 10:13 AM
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26693 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31618 views
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yacht - October 12, 11:24 AM
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie - October 10, 11:09 AM
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince Harry - October 10, 10:04 AM
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to haters - October 10, 09:18 AM
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes - October 9, 12:21 PM
Train collision in Slovakia: about 100 injured, two in critical condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2052 views

Near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou, express trains R 913 and R 914 Gemeran collided, resulting in about 100 people sustaining minor injuries, and two being in critical condition. Slovak Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok stated that the cause of the accident was likely human error.

Train collision in Slovakia: about 100 injured, two in critical condition

In Slovakia, as a result of a high-speed train accident near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou in the Rožňava district, about 100 people sustained minor injuries, and two are in critical condition, TASR reports, citing data from Slovak Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok, writes UNN.

Details

Three people were trapped, and there is no information about their condition. According to available data, no one died. This was emphasized by the head of the Slovak Ministry of Internal Affairs at a press conference.

According to him, this extraordinary road accident probably occurred due to human error. One of the train drivers apparently did not yield to the other.

"I don't want to speculate about the causes now, but according to preliminary data, it's not a systemic error, but a human factor. It turned out that one of the locomotive drivers made a mistake and probably did not yield, but for now, this is only a preliminary version," said Šutaj Eštok, adding that he, the country's Minister of Transport Jozef Ráž, and Minister of Health Kamil Šaško are heading to the scene.

As Dennik N writes, citing a source from the railway administration, the probable cause of the accident near Rožňava is that one of the train drivers did not stop at the semaphore. "It happened in a place where two tracks merge into one. One train was supposed to stop but didn't. Both were moving," a source from ZSSK said.

The collision of express trains R 913 and R 914 Gemeran before the tunnel in the area of the village of Jablonov nad Turňou occurred shortly after 10:00 local time at a place where the tracks cross and merge into a single track. Firefighters, police, and rescuers are working at the scene.

"We sent two rescue helicopters and six ambulances to the scene," said Petra Klimešová, a representative of the Operational Center of the Slovak Medical Emergency Service (OS ZZS).

Shortly after noon, the Air Transport Europe air rescue service reported that three rescue helicopters had departed for the scene. "Given the number of injured, the rescue helicopter from Košice is currently returning to the scene for the second time. Rescue teams are providing emergency medical care on site and ensuring air transportation of the most seriously injured to hospitals," the rescuers reported.

Two express trains collide in Slovakia: at least 20 injured - 13.10.25, 12:11

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Košice
Slovakia