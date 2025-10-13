Two express trains collide in Slovakia: at least 20 injured
Kyiv • UNN
Two express trains traveling in opposite directions collided in Slovakia near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou. At least 20 people were injured, and five ambulances and a helicopter arrived at the scene.
In Slovakia, two express trains collided near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou in the Rožňava district. At least 20 people were reported injured, UNN reports with reference to Dennik N.
Details
"Two express trains, traveling in opposite directions, collided near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou in the Rožňava district. Five ambulances and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene," the report says.
According to the police, there were many passengers on the trains.
The Operational Center of the Emergency Medical Service of the Slovak Republic also reported the collision on Facebook.
"Passengers are gradually leaving the trains, the severity of injuries is not yet known. The police are ensuring safety at the scene, coordinating the work of rescue services, and regulating the movement of people in the area. The incident is being investigated," the police added.
After the accident involving two express trains, the country's Minister of Transport, Jozef Ráž, canceled a press conference scheduled for 11:30 local time, dedicated to a major bridge repair.
