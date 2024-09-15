Trains collide in Egypt: 3 dead, 49 injured

Two passenger trains collided in Egypt, killing at least three people and injuring 49. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

In the town of Zagazig, northeast of Cairo, two passenger trains collided, killing at least three people and injuring 49.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Health, five of the victims are in serious condition.

The injured were taken to hospitals, and rescue operations are still ongoing. One of the trains was traveling on the Zagazig-Ismailia route, and the other was traveling from Mansoura to Zagazig, the railroad's management said.

