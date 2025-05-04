$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 24677 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 64363 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 62937 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 51659 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 67806 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 66411 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 57426 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 72968 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 100346 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46782 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

The Russians advanced near Lyman, Siversk, Novopavlivka, Kurakhovo and Velyka Novosilka. The Armed Forces are counterattacking in a number of areas, fighting continues in many directions.

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

At the front, the advance of Russian occupiers is recorded near Lyman, Siversk, Novopavlivka, Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka. Counterattacks by the Defense Forces of Ukraine in a number of areas are reported. This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) of May 04, 2025, reports UNN.

AFU operation in russia

Limited fighting continued in the Kursk region on May 2 and 3. Russian troops tried to continue attempts to dislodge the Defense Forces of Ukraine from this area, but were unsuccessful.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 2 that the Armed Forces of Ukraine retain unspecified limited positions in the Kursk region

- reports ISW.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, neither Ukrainian nor Russian sources reported fighting in the northwest of Belgorod region on May 3.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 2 that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to operate in the Belgorod region.

"Northern Axis"

According to ISW analysts, the Russian army continued to advance in the north of Sumy region on May 3, but did not advance. Fighting continued in the area of Bilovodiv, Vodolah and Lokni.

Eastern Ukraine. RF operation #1 - Kharkiv region

Russian invaders continued offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction on May 3, but were unable to advance. The Russian army attacked near Vovchansk on May 2 and 3.

RF Operation #2 - Luhansk region

On May 3, Russian invaders continued to advance in the Kupyansk direction, but did not advance. On May 3, Russian troops conducted offensive operations in the area of the international border near Kamyanka.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that on May 2, Russian occupiers launched an air strike on Kupyansk.

Recently, Russian invaders advanced in the direction of Borova. Geolocated footage published on May 3 shows that the Russians advanced west of Makiivka (southwest of Borova).

The enemy is attacking from the air, with drones and artillery: maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine03.05.25, 07:22 • 3778 views

Russian occupiers attacked in the areas of Zahryzove, Kolisnykivka and Nova Krouhliakivka, near Serhiivka, Kopanky and Hrekivka on May 2 and 3.

A Russian blogger claimed that Putin's troops allegedly took control of Pershotravneve (east of Borova).

Russian invaders recently advanced in the Lyman direction. Geolocated footage published on May 3 shows that Russian troops advanced north of Torske (east of Lyman).

Russian occupiers attacked in the areas of Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Novy, Zelena Dolyna, Myrne, as well as in the area of Torske on May 2 and 3.

RF Operation #3 - Donetsk region

Russian occupiers recently advanced in the Siversk direction. Geolocated footage published on May 2 shows that the Russians advanced into the northeastern part of Hryhorivka (northeast of Siversk).

On May 2 and 3, Russian troops attacked in the area of Horivka and Bilohorivka.

On May 3, Russian invaders continued to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar, but did not advance. Russian troops attacked near Chasovyi Yar itself, advanced on Novomarkove and Maiske, towards Bila Hora on May 2 and 3. Russian "war correspondents" claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly unsuccessfully counterattacked near Stupochky (south of Chasovyi Yar).

Russian occupiers continued offensive actions in the Toretsk direction, but were unsuccessful. Russian troops attacked near Toretsk itself, near Krymske and Druzhba, in the area of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Vodyane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka and in the direction of Nova Poltavka on May 2 and 3.

On May 3, Russian invaders continued to advance in the Pokrovsk direction, but did not advance. Russian troops attacked in the area of Myrolyubivka and Novotoretske, near Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Chunishyne, Shevchenko, Dachenske, Kotlyne and Udachne on May 2 and 3.

A senior signalman of the Ukrainian brigade operating in the Pokrovsk direction said on May 3 that the Russians are losing an average of 150 servicemen per day in this direction, and that the enemy is trying to advance to the Dnipropetrovsk region by May 9.

An AFU officer noted that Russia has recently reinforced its units in the Pokrovsk direction either by redeployments from the Kursk direction or by newly recruited troops.

A Ukrainian brigade operating in the Pokrovsk direction published footage on May 3 showing the brigade striking a Russian ammunition depot in an unspecified area of this direction.

Russian occupiers recently advanced in the Novopavlivka direction. Geolocated footage published on May 3 shows that Russian troops advanced east of Kotlyarivka (northeast of Novopavlivka).

Russian invaders attacked in the area of Novosergiyivka and Novooleksandrivka, near Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Preobrazhenka and Bohdanivka on May 2 and 3. A Russian blogger stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding positions in Bohdanivka.

Recently, Russian occupiers advanced in the Kurakhove direction. Geolocated footage published on May 3 shows that the Russians advanced in the southeastern part of the settlement of Bahatyr (west of Kurakhove).

Russian troops attacked in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Odradne, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Bahatyr and Rozlyv on May 2 and 3. Russian "war correspondents" stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are counterattacking in the settlement of Bahatyr.

Recently, Russian invaders advanced in the direction of Velyka Novosilka. Geolocated footage published on May 3 shows that Russian troops advanced south of Vilne Pole (northwest of Velyka Novosilka).

Russian occupiers attacked in the area of Pryvilne, Burlatske, Shevchenko, near Novoselka, advanced in the direction of Zelene Pole, near Rivnopil and on Novopil on May 2 and 3. A Russian "war correspondent" claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattacked near Vilne Pole and Shevchenko.

"Southern Axis"

Russian occupiers conducted limited offensive operations east of Huliaipole in the area of Vysokyi on May 2 and 3, but did not advance. On May 3, Russian troops continued offensive operations in the west of Zaporizhia region, but were unsuccessful.

Russian invaders attacked near Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Stepove, Shcherbaky and Kamyanske on May 2 and 3.

On May 3, the Southern Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system in an unspecified location in the south of the country.

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian ISW sources reported ground operations in the Kherson direction on May 3.

Situation at the front

In the evening report on May 3, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 180 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, where fierce battles are ongoing.

Russian forces are testing a new tactic in Donetsk region: what is known02.05.25, 14:28 • 6204 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Buk air defense system
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kupyansk
