Russian forces are testing a new tactic in Donetsk region: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops began using motorcycle columns and ground drones in the Donetsk region. DPSU destroyed a column, two robotic complexes, a tank and a group of motorcyclists.
Russian troops have begun testing a new tactic in the Donetsk region, during which they use motorcycle columns and ground drones. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed a Russian motorcycle column, ground drones, and a tank. In this way, the Russians tried to conduct a new tactic, which turned out to be unsuccessful.
According to the SBGS, the entire column was destroyed: two enemy robotic systems, a tank, shelter, and an entire group of motorcyclists.
Under the sights of the "Phoenix" UAV operators: two enemy robotic systems, a tank, shelter, and an entire group of motorcyclists. All burned
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian military drones destroyed an armored tractor and MT-LB of the occupiers during the evacuation. The enemy tried to escape, but the attempt failed.