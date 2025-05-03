The enemy is attacking from the air, with drones and artillery: maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM • 20179 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 43416 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 36777 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 46630 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 66359 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 80872 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46061 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51953 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80697 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148783 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

In Kherson region, a man died trying to remove a Russian drone from the yard

May 2, 08:03 PM • 3176 views

The Kremlin is involving Ukrainian children in paramilitary sects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

May 2, 09:14 PM • 8986 views

"Only inhumans could do that": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv

May 2, 09:28 PM • 5564 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

12:59 AM • 27447 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 3636 views
May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 3882 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 51607 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 60809 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 80872 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 68896 views
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 17940 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 36777 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 20411 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 24773 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 25276 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The enemy is attacking from the air, with drones and artillery: maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

During May 2, 216 combat clashes took place on the front. The enemy launched 1 missile and 101 air strikes, carried out almost 6,700 shellings, and involved 2,694 kamikaze drones.

The enemy is attacking from the air, with drones and artillery: maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During May 2, 216 combat clashes were recorded on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the day before, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile at the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 101 air strikes, in particular, dropped 183 KABs.

In addition, it carried out almost 6,700 shellings, 131 of them from reactive salvo fire systems, and involved 2,694 kamikaze drones for destruction

- the report says.

In particular, according to the General Staff, the aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Turya and Mala Rybytsia, Sumy region, Sumy region; Tsapivka, Velyki Prohody, Dementiivka, Odradne, Kharkiv region; Shakhove, Novoeconomichne, Poltavka, Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Hnativka, Pokrovsk, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novopil, Donetsk region; Gulyaipole, Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two command posts, two artillery systems, two air defense systems and one enemy electronic warfare station

- reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

Last day on the Kharkiv direction there were six battles, the enemy attacked in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations near the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Mirne, Serhiyivka, Hrekivka and Kopanky.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled one assault by enemy troops in the area of Bilohorivka.

Last day on the Kramatorsk direction there were eight assault actions of the enemy in the area of Chasovoy Yar and towards Novomarkovo and Bila Gora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Druzhba and Sukha Balka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 83 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy assaults in the areas of Rivnopil, Privilne, Rozlyv, Kostyantynopol, Burlatske, as well as in the direction of Odradne and Bahatyr.

In the Huliaipil direction, near Vysokyi (formerly Chervone), the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks.

In the Orikhiv direction, in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka and Stepove, the invaders carried out five assaults on the positions of our defenders.

Last day in the Pridniprovsky direction the aggressor did not carry out offensive actions.

In the Kursk direction, yesterday our soldiers repelled 20 enemy attacks. The enemy carried out 235 artillery shellings, 15 of them from reactive salvo fire systems; carried out 14 air strikes, dropping 23 KABs.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Let us remind you

Last day losses of Russian invaders amounted to 1,170 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized four tanks, 48 artillery systems, one air defense system, 126 operational-tactical level UAVs, one cruise missile, 121 units of enemy vehicles and one unit of special equipment.

Russia withdrew part of the ships with "Calibers" from the Black Sea - Navy03.05.25, 06:33 • 1942 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
