The enemy is attacking from the air, with drones and artillery: maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During May 2, 216 combat clashes were recorded on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the day before, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile at the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 101 air strikes, in particular, dropped 183 KABs.

In addition, it carried out almost 6,700 shellings, 131 of them from reactive salvo fire systems, and involved 2,694 kamikaze drones for destruction - the report says.

In particular, according to the General Staff, the aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Turya and Mala Rybytsia, Sumy region, Sumy region; Tsapivka, Velyki Prohody, Dementiivka, Odradne, Kharkiv region; Shakhove, Novoeconomichne, Poltavka, Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Hnativka, Pokrovsk, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novopil, Donetsk region; Gulyaipole, Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two command posts, two artillery systems, two air defense systems and one enemy electronic warfare station - reported in the General Staff.

Last day on the Kharkiv direction there were six battles, the enemy attacked in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations near the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Mirne, Serhiyivka, Hrekivka and Kopanky.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled one assault by enemy troops in the area of Bilohorivka.

Last day on the Kramatorsk direction there were eight assault actions of the enemy in the area of Chasovoy Yar and towards Novomarkovo and Bila Gora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Druzhba and Sukha Balka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 83 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy assaults in the areas of Rivnopil, Privilne, Rozlyv, Kostyantynopol, Burlatske, as well as in the direction of Odradne and Bahatyr.

In the Huliaipil direction, near Vysokyi (formerly Chervone), the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks.

In the Orikhiv direction, in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka and Stepove, the invaders carried out five assaults on the positions of our defenders.

Last day in the Pridniprovsky direction the aggressor did not carry out offensive actions.

In the Kursk direction, yesterday our soldiers repelled 20 enemy attacks. The enemy carried out 235 artillery shellings, 15 of them from reactive salvo fire systems; carried out 14 air strikes, dropping 23 KABs.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Last day losses of Russian invaders amounted to 1,170 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized four tanks, 48 artillery systems, one air defense system, 126 operational-tactical level UAVs, one cruise missile, 121 units of enemy vehicles and one unit of special equipment.

