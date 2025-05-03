Russia withdrew part of the ships with "Calibers" from the Black Sea - Navy

The occupiers are holding 3 ships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 18 missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 03.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea. At the same time, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 8 vessels, 7 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 2 vessels, 1 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait - the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is envisaged to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

