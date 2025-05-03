Russia withdrew part of the ships with "Calibers" from the Black Sea - Navy

$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM • 16855 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 35462 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 31423 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 43545 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 63685 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 78085 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 45575 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51795 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80537 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148477 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

An explosion rang out in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy drones

May 2, 06:38 PM • 8444 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 14397 views

Russia's budget deficit this year may triple - GUR

May 2, 06:54 PM • 7624 views

Kovalenko: Russians are increasingly recruiting Ukrainian teenagers to carry out terrorist attacks

May 2, 07:43 PM • 4596 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

12:59 AM • 19983 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 49463 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 58833 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 78085 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 67111 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 145323 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 14499 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 31423 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 18773 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 23378 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 24260 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Russia withdrew part of the ships with "Calibers" from the Black Sea - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

There are 3 enemy ships with "Calibers" in the Black Sea, with a total salvo of up to 18 missiles. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which has 8 missiles.

Russia withdrew part of the ships with "Calibers" from the Black Sea - Navy

The occupiers are holding 3 ships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 18 missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 03.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea. At the same time, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 8 vessels, 7 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 2 vessels, 1 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait

- the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is envisaged to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

Drone attack: explosions are heard in Crimea and several regions of Russia

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Black Sea
Ukraine
