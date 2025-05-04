Attack on Kyiv: there are victims, including children

In Kyiv, four people sought medical attention as a result of a hostile drone attack: three in the Sviatoshynskyi district, and one in the Obolonskyi district. There are also children among the victims. This is reported in Telegram by the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

Currently, four residents of the capital have applied to doctors. Three - in the Sviatoshynskyi district. One person - in the Obolonskyi district. Everyone was given help on the spot - wrote Vitali Klitschko.

According to the head of the KCMA, two children aged 14 and 17 were injured in the Obolonskyi district as a result of the attack.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 4, Russia attacked Kyiv with strike drones. The fall of debris of downed targets was recorded in several districts of the capital. The city authorities reported numerous fires in a residential building and private houses.

