Attack on Kyiv: there are victims, including children

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 22165 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 56494 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 57395 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 47881 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 65624 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 64758 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 56804 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 72612 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 98853 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46702 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2.2m/s
70%
743 mm
Popular news

The Kremlin has expressed outrage over the invitation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the parade in Great Britain.

May 3, 02:40 PM • 19598 views

The Russian army attacked the center of Kherson: one person died, two were injured

May 3, 04:35 PM • 5386 views

In Sweden, migrants will be paid 32,000 euros to return home

May 3, 05:42 PM • 6142 views

Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kherson

06:41 PM • 4436 views

In Zakarpattia, a man held his wife on a chain for 10 days

07:25 PM • 9144 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 57395 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 35379 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 67858 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 76422 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 98853 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 29851 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 64758 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 30039 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 33268 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 32030 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Attack on Kyiv: there are victims, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3668 views

As a result of the enemy drone attack in Kyiv, four people sought medical attention in the Sviatoshynskyi and Obolonskyi districts. Among the victims are children aged 14 and 17.

Attack on Kyiv: there are victims, including children

In Kyiv, four people sought medical attention as a result of a hostile drone attack: three in the Sviatoshynskyi district, and one in the Obolonskyi district. There are also children among the victims. This is reported in Telegram by the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

Currently, four residents of the capital have applied to doctors. Three - in the Sviatoshynskyi district. One person - in the Obolonskyi district. Everyone was given help on the spot

- wrote Vitali Klitschko.

According to the head of the KCMA, two children aged 14 and 17 were injured in the Obolonskyi district as a result of the attack.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 4, Russia attacked Kyiv with strike drones. The fall of debris of downed targets was recorded in several districts of the capital. The city authorities reported numerous fires in a residential building and private houses.

In Cherkasy, a dormitory was damaged and fires broke out due to a drone strike04.05.25, 00:40 • 724 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$95,885.50
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,833.94