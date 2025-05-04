In Cherkasy, a dormitory was damaged and fires broke out due to a drone strike

Late in the evening of May 03, a series of explosions rang out in Cherkasy against the background of the threat of enemy drones, numerous fires broke out, and a dormitory was damaged. This is reported in his Telegram channel by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ihor Taburets, reports UNN.

Several fires broke out in the regional center due to the drone attack. In particular, the dormitory was damaged. There was a fire in one of the apartments. Windows were broken - wrote the official.

"According to preliminary data, there are no injuries. All services are working," he added.

