Hostile shelling of the capital: debris fell in several areas, city authorities reported numerous fires

During the Russian attack on Kyiv, fragments of downed targets were recorded falling in several districts of the capital. City authorities reported numerous fires in a residential building and private houses. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko.

Details

On the night of May 4, Russia attacked Kyiv with strike drones. At 00:43, the city authorities published the first consequences of the enemy shelling.

In the Obolonskyi district, the fall of debris was preliminarily recorded - stated in the KCMA post.

According to the head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, the fall of enemy drones' debris was also recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

A fire also broke out on the upper floors of a residential building - wrote Timur Tkachenko.

At 00:56, he informed that in the Sviatoshynskyi district, as a result of the fall of UAV debris, a fire broke out in three private houses.

Also, according to Timur Tkachenko, 7 cars are burning in the Obolonskyi district.

"Information regarding casualties and damages is being established," - noted the head of the KCMA.

Recall

Several explosions rang out in Kyiv due to an enemy air attack. The capital is under attack by UAVs on the night of May 4. City authorities reported on the work of air defense forces.

