In Egypt, seven people are injured in a fight between tourists and hotel staff

According to Egyptian media, three Israeli tourists and four employees of an Egyptian hotel were injured in a fight at a hotel in the Egyptian resort town of Taba on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Al-Qahera News, one of the hotel employees was seriously injured during the fight and is in the hospital.

According to an Egyptian TV channel with close ties to Egyptian intelligence, Israeli tourists tried to buy goods at the hotel without paying.

According to initial reports, a knife attack took place in Taba, but a senior Egyptian security source denies this.

