Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas begin in Egypt on Sunday

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas begin in Egypt on Sunday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103214 views

The CIA director, representatives of Qatar and Egypt met in Cairo ahead of important ceasefire talks in the Middle East. The main topic will be to resolve differences between Israel and Hamas over control of key territories.

CIA Director William Burns, Qatar's foreign minister and Egypt's intelligence chief met in Cairo on Saturday evening ahead of important ceasefire talks in the Middle East. The talks, which are scheduled to take place on Sunday, will be mediated by the three countries, Voice of America reports, UNN reports.

Details

A delegation of Hamas militants also arrived in Cairo to meet with Egyptian and Qatari officials. Although Hamas will not be directly involved in Sunday's talks, they will be informed by Egypt and Qatar about the progress of the discussions.

The Israeli delegation at the talks is represented by the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet foreign intelligence services, as well as Major General Eliezer Toledano. The American side is represented by CIA Director William Burns and President Joe Biden's senior Middle East adviser Brett McGurk.

The main topic of discussion will be the elimination of differences between Israel and Hamas. The stumbling block is the issue of control over the Philadelphia Corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt and the Netzarim Corridor, which runs from east to west. Hamas demands the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, while Israel insists on maintaining control over these territories.

With the recent assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, which Israel is accused of, fears are growing that the hostilities in Gaza could escalate to the level of a regional war.

Biden urges Netanyahu to conclude a ceasefire agreement with Hamas and release hostages

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World

