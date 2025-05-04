Explosions heard in Kyiv: the capital is under attack by UAVs, air defense is working

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 20986 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 52966 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 54942 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 46413 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 64364 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 63798 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 56376 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 72441 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 98028 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46661 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2.4m/s
70%
744 mm
Popular news

OPEC+ led by Saudi Arabia increases production despite falling oil prices - FT

May 3, 12:51 PM • 6228 views

The USA has removed Romania from the visa-free list: what is known

May 3, 01:59 PM • 3792 views

The Kremlin has expressed outrage over the invitation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the parade in Great Britain.

May 3, 02:40 PM • 18489 views

In Sweden, migrants will be paid 32,000 euros to return home

05:42 PM • 4100 views

In Zakarpattia, a man held his wife on a chain for 10 days

07:25 PM • 7196 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 54942 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 34531 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 67083 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 75649 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 98028 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 29417 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 63798 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 29671 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 32925 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 31707 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Explosions heard in Kyiv: the capital is under attack by UAVs, air defense is working

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1912 views

On the night of May 4, Kyiv was attacked by UAVs, explosions were heard in the city. Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over the capital, residents are urged to remain in shelters.

Explosions heard in Kyiv: the capital is under attack by UAVs, air defense is working

Several explosions were heard in Kyiv due to an enemy air attack. The capital is under attack by UAVs on the night of May 4. City authorities reported the work of air defense forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over Kyiv. 

- the message says.

"Stay in shelters until the official alarm signal is given. Follow safety measures," the KCMA added.

Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kherson03.05.25, 20:41 • 3512 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,270.20
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,840.87