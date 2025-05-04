Explosions heard in Kyiv: the capital is under attack by UAVs, air defense is working
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of May 4, Kyiv was attacked by UAVs, explosions were heard in the city. Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over the capital, residents are urged to remain in shelters.
Several explosions were heard in Kyiv due to an enemy air attack. The capital is under attack by UAVs on the night of May 4. City authorities reported the work of air defense forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).
Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over Kyiv.
"Stay in shelters until the official alarm signal is given. Follow safety measures," the KCMA added.
Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kherson03.05.25, 20:41 • 3512 views